BOISE — At the half of Friday night’s game between Mountain View and Borah, it was actually the Lions that had the momentum.
They fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter, but managed to tie it up right before the break.
Whatever was said in the Mountain View locker room at halftime clearly worked, as the players responded with a near perfect second half.
The Mavericks scored on their first four possessions of the second half to run away with it, winning 42-21 to deliver Borah’s first loss of the season (4-1).
After losing to Owyhee last week, the Mavericks were desperate to get back on the field to right their wrongs, but had to navigate some early nerves in allowing Borah back into the game.
“In the first half we were playing out there not to make mistakes,” Mountain View quarterback Justin McGee said. “We were scared to lose because we were coming off a loss. So the second half, talked to the guys, got them to loosen up, we came out here and had some fun. We play better when we have fun.”
Mountain View (3-1) started the game well. After coming away empty on their first drive, they scored on their next two from the arm of McGee.
His first touchdown went to sophomore wide receiver Tyler Weaver from 16 yards out. It came after a turnover on defense; an interception by senior defensive back Caden Connors near midfield.
The other score went to senior tight end Cass Nelson, a 36-yard catch and run on third down. The Mavericks had a 14-0 lead before the end of the first quarter and Borah had yet to cross midfield on offense.
In need of a spark, the Lions offense got it. Their first score was set up by a 65-yard reception by senior wide receiver Tanner Sittser. It was a quick pass over the middle by senior quarterback Jacob Detwiler to beat the defense and set Borah up at the five-yard line. Detwiler ran in for the touchdown on the next play.
The other big play they got was a trick play. Borah dug deep into their playbook to call a wide receiver pass. Keijen Shearer threw the pass to senior wideout Matt Knight for a 46-yard gain, once again setting themselves up inside the five-yard line. Senior running back Jevon Nelson scored the short rushing touchdown to make it an even 14-14 halftime score.
The Mavericks came out on fire in the second half. The defense held Borah to three straight three-and-outs and the offense scored three touchdowns in a row.
Wide receivers Brody Munson and Grayson Flatten both ran for a touchdown, followed by McGee lighting it up with a 53-yard score of his own on the ground to make it 35-14.
If you’re keeping track, that’s four different receivers who scored a touchdown for the Mavericks on the night.
“We have playmakers and we went into this week with the mindset of getting our playmakers the ball, and that’s what we did,” McGee said.
Cass Nelson had another touchdown grab in the fourth quarter. Jevon Nelson also added another rushing score.
It’s been a whirlwind of a season already for Mountain View, who opened the season with two wins over top-five teams, seeing themselves jump up to No. 3 in 5A and then losing last week. This game was no different in losing a 14-point lead in the first half, but the Mavericks have been battle-tested already midway through the season.
“We went back to work, challenged our guys to be better, execute better,” Mountain View head coach Brian Compton said. “We tried a few different things tonight and to our guys’ credit, down the stretch, especially in the second half…we were able to get some momentum and in the end zone a few times.”