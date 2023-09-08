EAGLE — In a stark contrast to their win over Kuna last week, Eagle needed its defense to step up in a big way Friday night against Rocky Mountain.
With a chance to take the lead with 1:21 left in the fourth quarter, the Grizzlies started their drive from their own 31-yard line, trailing 7-3. They hadn’t had much success on offense all night long, but all they needed was a chance.
The top-ranked Mustangs (3-0) made sure to spoil that chance.
On Rocky Mountain’s final play, a fourth down attempt from near midfield, junior linebacker Thomas Priegel deflected a pass heading to an open receiver, ending the Grizzlies’ drive and securing their win.
The play finalized a 7-3 win over Rocky Mountain (2-2), snapping a seven-game losing streak to the Grizzlies, with the defense showing out.
“They never cease to amaze me,” Eagle head coach James Cluphf said. “They keep coming up with big-time moments. They’ve been doing it all year. They had their backs against the wall a couple times tonight and impressed me. The size of their heart and the grit they have is unbelievable.”
The defense had to be at its best with the offense struggling to sustain drives. Outside of the Mustangs’ first possession of the night, the offense sputtered and couldn’t get out of their own way.
Not only was the Rocky Mountain defense stout up front, multiple costly penalties, including some of the unsportsmanlike conduct variety, set Eagle back.
“I think it was self-inflicted,” Cluphf said. “I know there’s a ton of penalty yards that we did to ourselves. We turned the ball over. We put ourselves in a bad situation offensively. We didn’t play a game we wanted to play. It’s back to the drawing board and back to the fundamentals.”
Sophomore running back Noah Burnham had the only touchdown of the game on a 1-yard run in the first quarter. They could’ve had another touchdown late in the second quarter, but failed to convert fourth and goal from the 1-yard line.
Eagle’s defense played as well as they could have for most of the first half. They held Rocky Mountain to three-and-outs on their first two possessions, and forced a fumble on the third, which set them up inside the 40-yard line midway through the second quarter.
It was that possession where the Mustangs failed to concert on fourth and goal. The Grizzlies’ stop on defense was crucial for their chances in the game later on.
The defensive stand also proved to jump start the offense. Starting at the two-yard line with 3:08 left in the half, they drove the length of the field to get on the board. It was only a short field goal, but it was a big confidence boost for the offense to at least show they could move the ball after running only eight plays in the half before the scoring drive.
Senior kicker Shawn Thompson converted the 48-yard field goal to make it 7-3. Despite how poor the offense looked in the first half, they had real momentum going into the second half, where they would start with the ball.
They carried that momentum into the second half and drove to the red zone, but an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Rocky Mountain pushed them outside the 30-yard line and they failed to extend their drive from there.
As Eagle’s offense failed to sustain drives in the second half, the defense took it upon themselves to carry the torch.
“Our defense came together,” Eagle defensive back Eli Mikita said. “We brought the energy. We got a lot of returners this year and young bucks that came up and got the job done. Our offense trusted us and we got the job done.”
It meant a lot to the players, not only to defeat another top-5 team in 5A, but to defeat a team they have struggled with so much in recent years.
“Us seniors have been fighting for this since freshman year,” Eagle defensive back Makeo Sneddon said. “This is all we wanted, we wanted to beat Rocky. That’s the main thing we were looking for, especially this week, one game at a time. We’re all so hyped, this means a lot.”