KUNA — Eagle had a week off before playing their second game of the season, following a 36-33 win over Meridian Aug. 18. The top-ranked team in 5A traveled to Kuna to take on the Kaveman, who won their first two games.

The offensive execution was as crisp as can be Thursday night as the Mustangs cruised to a 34-6 win over Kuna.

