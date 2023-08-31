KUNA — Eagle had a week off before playing their second game of the season, following a 36-33 win over Meridian Aug. 18. The top-ranked team in 5A traveled to Kuna to take on the Kaveman, who won their first two games.
The offensive execution was as crisp as can be Thursday night as the Mustangs cruised to a 34-6 win over Kuna.
Eagle first possession ended without a score, but the Mustangs managed to find the end zone on three of their next four drives. The offense looked like they were in midseason form, both through the air and on the ground. Senior quarterback Davis Harsin was efficient finding his receivers and had two touchdown passes in the game.
“Little bit of a slow start,” head coach James Cluphf said. “We came out and had a couple mistakes execution wise that we cleaned up and things started rolling after that. We had a bus show up late today so the kids were on the fly when we got here so we were in scramble mode for the first half quarter.”
What made Eagle’s offense so potent, especially the passing attack, was their depth in pass catchers. They have speedy possession receivers in juniors Gavin Crawford and Jake Benson. They also have big-bodied tight ends with seniors Cal Hush and Seth Brock.
“That’s the challenge we have, distributing the ball,” Cluphf said. “Keeping those guys happy and get them equal touches. It’s a good problem to have.”
The Mustangs made sure to get all their receivers touches, especially the tight ends, who they would draw up plays for. They often looked to get them the ball in the middle of the field, either on a tunnel screen or shovel pass. Brock had two touchdown receptions, one in the flat near the goal line and the other on a 19-yard screen pass.
Complimenting the passing attack was a ground game led by sophomore running back Noah Burnham, who added a 47-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter. Not only was his speed a problem for Kuna, it took multiple defenders to take him down each time he carried the ball.
Eagle’s first score capped off a 93-yard drive towards the end of the first quarter with Harsin finding Brock for a five-yard touchdown to make it 6-0.
The defense forced a three-and-out for Kuna and scored on their next possession, a two-yard run by sophomore running back Noah Burnham. After forcing another three-and-out, it seemed like the Mustangs were beginning to impose their will on the game.
But Kuna got a stop on defense and got on the board late with 3:21 left in the second quarter on a five-yard touchdown run by senior running back Austin Lattimer.
The Mustangs answered immediately. Sophomore quarterback Austin Ramsey, who had been subbing into the game for some run packages, ran for a 53-yard touchdown just a minute later to make it 20-6 at the half. It’s a look that will continue to be utilized by the Mustangs this season.
“We’re going to keep developing them,” Cluphf said. “They’re two of the better quarterbacks in the state…Obviously we’re going to develop the pass game with both of them. We’re always going to take what they give us.”
Kuna never posed a serious threat for the remainder of the game, failing to find any sort of explosive plays on offense.