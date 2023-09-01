MERIDIAN — After falling behind 17-0 in the first half and the offense looking stale, Rocky Mountain found itself back in the game late in the fourth quarter.
The Grizzlies were down 17-14 with under four minutes remaining and possessed the ball near midfield with a chance to tie or take the lead.
Mountain View cornerback Caden Connors had other ideas.
Rocky Mountain quarterback Gunnar Thompson dropped back to throw, locating a receiver to his right. Connors jumped the route to intercept Thompson and returned it 41 yards for a touchdown, giving the Mavericks a 24-14 lead with 2:43 remaining.
“I knew PBU (pass break ups) were going to come my way because of what I saw on film,” Connors said. “The interceptions, when I started going for the ball, things happen. It wasn’t ‘I’m going to intercept this ball,’ it was ‘hey, I’m going to make a play.’”
It was another big win for the Mavericks, who defeated another ranked opponent last week in Meridian. They did it again, taking down No. 3 Rocky Mountain. The Mavericks were ranked fifth. Not only was it a big win against a quality opponent, but a rivalry game, with the Battle of the Mountains trophy axe returning to Mountain VIew
“It’s always big. It’s a rivalry game, they’re an outstanding program,” Mountain View head coach Brian Compton said. “They’re extremely well coached, very athletic. It’s always a physical, tough matchup that always comes down to the wire.”
Connors had two interceptions in the quarter, with the first being just as crucial. With the Grizzlies driving into Mountain View territory, Connors made another great play on the ball for an interception, returning it to the 50-yard line. The Grizzlies had the momentum in the second half and were a threat to score on the possession.
The Mavericks struggled to find any offensive rhythm, mustering up only 156 total yards on offense. But they took advantage of their opportunities early in the game to build a 17-0 lead in the first half.
Mountain View’s first score came on a 51-yard field goal from senior kicker Martin Connington. Then, after a muffed punt by Rocky Mountain to set up a short field, senior quarterback Justin McGee ran for a 5-yard touchdown. They got another short field on a failed fake punt attempt and capitalized with another touchdown run, this time from sophomore running back Valentin Gomez-Ricks.
“They set the tone, we carried it out and kept it the whole game,” Connors said. “Yes we had some plays where we missed communication but we battled through it. We never blamed it on a person. It took multiple guys. We made out on the fly decisions that helped us win.”
The Mavs’ defense was just as excellent in the first half. They allowed Rocky Mountain to cross midfield once, on a drive where the Grizzlies ran a fake punt inside their own 30-yard line. Otherwise, the drive ended in three plays.
But in the second half, Rocky Mountain’s defense tightened the screws and held Mountain View scoreless. There were no open running lanes and the Mavs’ passing game had no rhythm. McGee had two interceptions, one coming inside his own five-yard line, which provided a short scoring drive for Rocky Mountain.
The Grizzlies second touchdown came later in the fourth quarter on a 33-yard pass from Thompson to wide receiver Jaryn Ikebe to make it 17-14. That really put the pressure on Mountain View, which went three-and-out on their next drive, but Connors’ late interception return spoiled any comeback.
“Takeaways any time are big, especially in a tight ball game like that,” Compton said. “To have that late in the game was the difference. Our defense played lights out, especially in the second half.”