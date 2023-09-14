A pair of top-5 teams in 5A hit the road this week, with the hosts looking to earn a statement win as the prep football season reaches its halfway point.
Borah (4-0) have taken care of business lately and welcome No. 3 Mountain View (2-1) to Dona Larsen Park on Friday. The Lions are averaging 35 points per game, coming off a 35-7 win over Kuna last week.
After defeating top-5 opponents in their first two games of the season, the Mustangs fell to Owyhee (3-1) last Thursday 24-17. Mountain View won’t have any time to relax with Borah eager to make a statement.
“We expect to win every game,” Borah head coach JQ Kenyon said. “The kids are motivated to try and take care of business game by game. If you win this game, the next game is the next biggest. Now, we have our biggest game of the season, so far.”
The key to their success has been their ground attack, led by senior running back Jevon Nelson. He had his best game of the season against Kuna, rushing for 258 yards and four touchdowns. On the season, he has totaled 708 yards and 10 touchdowns.
The success on the ground has opened up the passing game, where senior quarterback Jacob Detwiler has been able to be at his best. He’s thrown for 734 yards and five touchdowns this season.
But this week will be their toughest battle yet, facing a Mountain View team itching to get back on the field and erase memories of last week’s loss.
“We know they’re going to be hungry,” Kenyon said. “They’re probably feeling like a wounded animal and they’re in their most dangerous state now. The matchup will come down to our O-line vs. their D-line. Their D-line is second to none. They’ve been able to shut down the running game of their previous three opponents. That’s what we’ve put our coat on. Whoever can establish dominance in the trenches early will probably come out victorious.”
Owyhee (3-1) defeating Mountain View seemed like a surprising result, given that the Mavericks had two impressive wins to begin the season and the Storm lost to Boise 10-7 the week prior. Now No. 4 in 5A, Owyhee looks to further prove themselves as a top team, facing No. 1 Eagle (3-0) this Friday.
The Mustangs were in a battle with Rocky Mountain last week, defeating the Grizzlies 7-3 in a defensive slugfest. Owyhee will be hoping their defense is up to the task against Eagle’s versatile offense.
The Mustangs have utilized two quarterbacks this season. Senior Davis Harsin gets the majority of reps and is the main passing option, while sophomore Austin Ramsey comes in on more run-oriented packages. But Harsin is just as much of a threat to run as Ramsey.
Sophomore running back Noah Burnham is averaging over 100 yards rushing in their three games played.
Meridian (1-2) defeated Middleton last week for their first win of the season and will look to get back to .500 against Timberline (0-3) at home on. Emmett (3-0), No. 4 in 4A, will take on Skyview (2-2). Both of these games are on Thursday.
Elsewhere, Kuna (2-2) hosts Nampa (0-3), with a chance to end their two-game losing streak. Nampa has lost their three games by an average of 29 points.
Bishop Kelly has cruised through their three games this season, averaging 46 points per game in their three wins. The top-ranked team in 4A hosts Lake City in a non-conference bout on Saturday.