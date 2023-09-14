Borah FB

Bora High School’s Jevon Nelson runs the ball against Kuna High School’s defense during football game on Friday.

 Jim Max/For the Idaho Press

A pair of top-5 teams in 5A hit the road this week, with the hosts looking to earn a statement win as the prep football season reaches its halfway point.

Borah (4-0) have taken care of business lately and welcome No. 3 Mountain View (2-1) to Dona Larsen Park on Friday. The Lions are averaging 35 points per game, coming off a 35-7 win over Kuna last week.

