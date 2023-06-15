Downtown Boise March 2021

Residents mix and mingle among restaurants and other Eighth Street businesses in Boise on March 20, 2021. 

 Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published June 13 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

The latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates show the city of Boise lost nearly 1,400 residents from 2021 to 2022, while all of the other top 19 most-populated Idaho cities gained residents.

Idaho largest cities population growth 2021 to 2022

The latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates show the city of Boise lost nearly 1,400 residents from 2021 to 2022, while all of the other top 19 most-populated Idaho cities gained residents. 
Idaho's fastest-growing cities 2021 to 2022

The city of Paul, located between Rupert and Burley in southeastern Idaho, was Idaho’s fastest-growing city with a 20% growth rate and over 250 new residents, according to the U.S. census data.
Load comments