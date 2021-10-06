BOISE — After wading through a pandemic that is still ongoing, essential workers who have worked extra hours saving lives will have access to a new trail that overlooks the city of Boise and may provide some much-needed fresh air.
Heroes Trail was named to honor healthcare workers and veterans who have given their time and energy for the good of society, especially within the last year.
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean stood next to employees from St Luke’s Boise Medical Center and the Boise VA Medical Center, as well as workers with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department and city council members as she cut the giant red ribbon to celebrate the new trail located off of West Union and Fourth streets in Boise’s North End.
McLean said it is a “lasting memorial” to those who have served in the past and who continue to serve.
The trail was funded by St Luke’s and the Boise VA Medical Center, while the Boise Parks and Recreation Department named it and paved its way. The two hospitals are located close by, with the VA Hospital right in front of the trail and St. Luke’s just a mile south.
Those who work in the vicinity tend to take walks outside around the bright-green, grassy campus of the VA Hospital or enjoy the Boise weather on their lunch breaks.
With that said, lunch breaks can be few and far between when hospital beds are at capacity and COVID-19 is still gripping much of the region and state, McLean and hospital officials said.
Marle Shelton-Hoff, chief operating officer and registered nurse at St. Luke’s, described how exhausted she and her coworkers are, especially after COVID-19 hospitalizations have worsened. She said that much of what she and her team sees is young, unvaccinated people suffering, and how stressful that can be.
Public Affairs Officer Josh Callahan, who works at the veterans hospital, said that its hospital beds are nearly full and staff is overworked.
“They are definitely suffering from burnout, but a trail like this gives us an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors,” he said.
Sandee Gehrke, the vice president at St. Luke’s, said that after all the healthcare provider has been through, fresh air sounds very nice.
The new trail is also adjacent to downtown Boise, so those biking and living in the area can also reap the benefits of Heroes’ terrain and scenic views.
When Shelton-Hoff sent a picture of the newly dedicated trail to her team, she said, it meant the world to them.
“The legacy of this trail will continue,” she said.
After chatting and shaking hands with those in attendance, McLean, her dog and others wandered up the trail to take it all in. Shelton-Hoff and her coworkers took a selfie together, all smiling in front of the Heroes sign that was dedicated to people like them.