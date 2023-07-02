Boise City Hall

The city of Boise has spent $1.65 million on settling notices of tort claims and lawsuits filed since fiscal year 2018. Of that, almost $510,000 was spent on police settlements.

The settlement dates are based on when the claim was filed, not when the money was paid. The underlying records are exempt, according to the Boise City Attorney’s Office, because after a claim is concluded, only statistical data and the amount paid are public records.

