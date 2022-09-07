Virus Outbreak Vaccine

A pharmacist injects a patient with a booster dosage of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Lawrence, Massachusetts, in 2021. Updated COVID-19 boosters, the first to directly target today's most common omicron strain, are now becoming available.

 AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Sept. 7 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

For Idahoans who have received their initial round of COVID-19 vaccines, the omicron-targeting booster is here.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments