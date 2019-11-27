Steve Fultz
Caldwell Economic Development Director Steve Fultz works from his office on Dec. 19, 2018. Fultz played a huge role in getting businesses to expand and grow in Caldwell.

 Chris Bronson/Idaho Press

Family. Jobs. The opportunity to make a difference.

Those are some of the answers given by Treasure Valley residents who were asked what they’re especially grateful for this Thanksgiving.

While some mentioned spouses and children, most said they’re thankful for family in general. One person who still remembers what it was like to be a newcomer to the state said he appreciates his “Idaho family.”

Another cherishes the “incredible friendships” he’s made in Boise.

Several expressed gratitude for the community’s support for their work and nonprofit efforts.

Here, then, is what 17 local residents say they’ll remember to be thankful for Thursday.

Name: Steve Fultz

Residence: Caldwell

Role: Economic development director, city of Caldwell

What are you thankful for this year: Fultz is thankful for his family and the community. He moved to Idaho with his wife and four children about 17 years ago and knew nobody in the state at the time. Now, he said he is thankful for his “Idaho family,” and that he lives in a community that “holds family values high.”

Name: Beth Oppenheimer

Residence: Boise

Role: Executive director, Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children

What are you thankful for this year: ”It makes my heart happy to see all of the new opportunities coming available.” She’s especially thankful to the parents, early childhood educators and local leaders in communities throughout Idaho who have made supporting young children and their families a priority, stepping up to create new programs, services and support systems. That includes new, collaborative pre-K programs and increased full-day kindergarten in Idaho school districts.

Name: Don Peck

Residence: Nampa

Role: Patrol lieutenant, Nampa Police Department

What are you thankful for this year: “I’ve got several things. I’m thankful for my wife and my kids, but also for the opportunity the city of Nampa has given me with the new position and the faith they’ve entrusted in me to represent our agency and city on the police force.”

Name: Juan J. Saldaña

Residence: Boise

Role: Community resource development specialist, Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs

What are you thankful for this year: Saldaña is thankful for the fun activities he gets to do with his friends and all of the brunches and laughs he has shared with them. “Being that all my family lives out of town, I am super grateful for the incredible friendships I have here in Boise.”

Middleton School Superintendent Sherawn Reberry
“We need to make sure we are giving that to students across the board and making decisions based on what is best for kids,” Middleton School District Superintendent Sherawn Reberry told the Idaho Press in her office, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.

Name: Sherawn Reberry

Residence: Boise

Role: Superintendent, Middleton School District

What are you thankful for this year: Reberry is thankful for her family, “for their love, support and always making time for each other.” She is also thankful for an “amazing school district in which to work” and “an amazing community that supports the school district.” She is thankful for books and music, friends and the Hallmark Channel.

Name: Sara Thomas

Residence: Boise

Role: Administrative director, Idaho courts

What are you thankful for this year: She is especially thankful for her family, including those who always have been a part of it and newly found members. Thomas said her family is her greatest adventure. “Every day I have been surrounded by supportive, challenging, interesting and wonderful people that have enriched my life. We have played, learned, debated, flat-out argued, grown, and loved each other through it all. I am so blessed to have that.”

Name: Aleshea Boals

Residence: Meridian

Role: Victim witness coordinator, Canyon County Sheriff’s Office

What are you thankful for this year: Boals often sees the worst in life due to her job. “It makes me much more grateful for every day I have to hug my kids, love my husband, cherish my religion, care for my family and friends and do the best I can in life. I am thankful for the chance to make a difference in this world.”

Jenna and Karl von der Ehe
Jenna and Karl von der Ehe became the new owners of the Super ‘C’ Store in 2017.

Name: Jenna von der Ehe

Residence: Kuna

Role: Owner, Super C convenience store in Kuna

What are you thankful for this year: “I’m thankful for my family. I’m thankful that I can laugh about life and that I can freely pray in this country. And I’m thankful for everybody that comes through these doors (at Super C) because if I didn’t have them, we wouldn’t have a business.”

Because International
Kenton Lee goes through the various models of The Shoe that Grows at the Because International office in Nampa on March 19, 2019. The nonprofit turned 10 this year, and, as of October 2019, has made more than 300,000 pairs of The Shoe That Grows, distributed in over 100 countries.

Name: Kenton Lee

Residence: Nampa

Role: Founder, Because International

What are you thankful for this year: This year was Because International’s 10th anniversary, so Lee has spent the entire year being thankful to all the people who helped him and his nonprofit along the way. Beyond that, he said he is thankful to his wife and two children, as well as the overall community.

Phil McGrane IDOG
Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane speaks on the importance of government transparency at an IDOG open government seminar at the Ada County Courthouse on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.

Name: Phil McGrane

Residence: Boise

Role: Clerk, Ada County

What are you thankful for this year: ”I’m thankful for the amazing team in the Clerk’s Office. We wouldn’t be able to do the great work here without them, and they make it a joy to show up for work every day.”

Name: Jodi Peterson-Stigers

Residence: Boise

Role: Director, Interfaith Sanctuary

What are you thankful for this year: “I’m thankful for the work we’re able to do for our homeless community, well and truly, because of our community.” She’s thankful for Interfaith’s ability to keep families and people in mental health programming indoors seven days a week. “I’m equally grateful for the staff who are bringing our compassion and programming to our guests, and to our team who delivers that in the most passionate way.”

Name: Elizabeth Duncan

Residence: Boise

Role: Manager, Ada County Commission

What are you thankful for this year: “I’m grateful for reporters who do such a great and diligent job of collecting information about complex issues.”

Name: Mike Journee

Residence: Boise

Role: Communications director, Office of the Mayor, city of Boise

What are you thankful for this year: “I’m thankful for my thriving and healthy family and the opportunity to serve the residents of Boise and making it a great place to live.”

Name: Greg Timinsky

Residence: Star

Role: Chief, Star Fire Protection District

What are you thankful for this year: ”I really am thankful that we passed the bond in Star so we can go ahead with the remodel and get a new fire station that will serve our community for 30-plus years.” Timinsky also said he is thankful for his staff and for his job, because it allows him to serve the people of Star.

Name: Jennifer Zielinski

Residence: Boise

Role: Executive director, Idaho Anti-Trafficking Coalition

What are you thankful for this year: Zielinski said she’s been humbled by the Treasure Valley’s response to her organization’s efforts to help victims of human trafficking and she’s very grateful for that. “(I’m thankful for) how quickly people are to respond to our needs,” she said. In addition to that, people have been eager and able to help as well. “We’ve been so humbled, I can’t tell you.”

Name: Dennis Doan

Residence: Boise

Role: Chief, Boise Fire Department

What are you thankful for this year: “I am thankful that I have the greatest job for the best city in the country. My career is something I value each day. I am especially thankful that for the firefighters I work with who help others on their worst day and are so dedicated to their community.” Doan also voiced his gratitude for the foothills in Boise’s backyard, the mountains beyond them, and the support and love he enjoys from his family.

Name: Jan Bennetts

Residence: Eagle

Role: Ada County Prosecutor

What are you thankful for this year: “This year brought me so many wonderful memories with my family and dear friends who always bring me smiles, love, and laughter. I’m also so grateful for the men and women in our office, law enforcement, and military who keep our community and country safe. I look forward to another year enjoying each of the treasures and opportunities.”

