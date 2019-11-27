Family. Jobs. The opportunity to make a difference.
Those are some of the answers given by Treasure Valley residents who were asked what they’re especially grateful for this Thanksgiving.
While some mentioned spouses and children, most said they’re thankful for family in general. One person who still remembers what it was like to be a newcomer to the state said he appreciates his “Idaho family.”
Another cherishes the “incredible friendships” he’s made in Boise.
Several expressed gratitude for the community’s support for their work and nonprofit efforts.
Here, then, is what 17 local residents say they’ll remember to be thankful for Thursday.
Name: Steve Fultz
Residence: Caldwell
Role: Economic development director, city of Caldwell
What are you thankful for this year: Fultz is thankful for his family and the community. He moved to Idaho with his wife and four children about 17 years ago and knew nobody in the state at the time. Now, he said he is thankful for his “Idaho family,” and that he lives in a community that “holds family values high.”
Name: Beth Oppenheimer
Residence: Boise
Role: Executive director, Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children
What are you thankful for this year: ”It makes my heart happy to see all of the new opportunities coming available.” She’s especially thankful to the parents, early childhood educators and local leaders in communities throughout Idaho who have made supporting young children and their families a priority, stepping up to create new programs, services and support systems. That includes new, collaborative pre-K programs and increased full-day kindergarten in Idaho school districts.
Name: Don Peck
Residence: Nampa
Role: Patrol lieutenant, Nampa Police Department
What are you thankful for this year: “I’ve got several things. I’m thankful for my wife and my kids, but also for the opportunity the city of Nampa has given me with the new position and the faith they’ve entrusted in me to represent our agency and city on the police force.”
Name: Juan J. Saldaña
Residence: Boise
Role: Community resource development specialist, Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs
What are you thankful for this year: Saldaña is thankful for the fun activities he gets to do with his friends and all of the brunches and laughs he has shared with them. “Being that all my family lives out of town, I am super grateful for the incredible friendships I have here in Boise.”
Name: Sherawn Reberry
Residence: Boise
Role: Superintendent, Middleton School District
What are you thankful for this year: Reberry is thankful for her family, “for their love, support and always making time for each other.” She is also thankful for an “amazing school district in which to work” and “an amazing community that supports the school district.” She is thankful for books and music, friends and the Hallmark Channel.
Name: Sara Thomas
Residence: Boise
Role: Administrative director, Idaho courts
What are you thankful for this year: She is especially thankful for her family, including those who always have been a part of it and newly found members. Thomas said her family is her greatest adventure. “Every day I have been surrounded by supportive, challenging, interesting and wonderful people that have enriched my life. We have played, learned, debated, flat-out argued, grown, and loved each other through it all. I am so blessed to have that.”
Name: Aleshea Boals
Residence: Meridian
Role: Victim witness coordinator, Canyon County Sheriff’s Office
What are you thankful for this year: Boals often sees the worst in life due to her job. “It makes me much more grateful for every day I have to hug my kids, love my husband, cherish my religion, care for my family and friends and do the best I can in life. I am thankful for the chance to make a difference in this world.”
Name: Jenna von der Ehe
Residence: Kuna
Role: Owner, Super C convenience store in Kuna
What are you thankful for this year: “I’m thankful for my family. I’m thankful that I can laugh about life and that I can freely pray in this country. And I’m thankful for everybody that comes through these doors (at Super C) because if I didn’t have them, we wouldn’t have a business.”
Name: Kenton Lee
Residence: Nampa
Role: Founder, Because International
What are you thankful for this year: This year was Because International’s 10th anniversary, so Lee has spent the entire year being thankful to all the people who helped him and his nonprofit along the way. Beyond that, he said he is thankful to his wife and two children, as well as the overall community.
Name: Phil McGrane
Residence: Boise
Role: Clerk, Ada County
What are you thankful for this year: ”I’m thankful for the amazing team in the Clerk’s Office. We wouldn’t be able to do the great work here without them, and they make it a joy to show up for work every day.”
Name: Jodi Peterson-Stigers
Residence: Boise
Role: Director, Interfaith Sanctuary
What are you thankful for this year: “I’m thankful for the work we’re able to do for our homeless community, well and truly, because of our community.” She’s thankful for Interfaith’s ability to keep families and people in mental health programming indoors seven days a week. “I’m equally grateful for the staff who are bringing our compassion and programming to our guests, and to our team who delivers that in the most passionate way.”
Name: Elizabeth Duncan
Residence: Boise
Role: Manager, Ada County Commission
What are you thankful for this year: “I’m grateful for reporters who do such a great and diligent job of collecting information about complex issues.”
Name: Mike Journee
Residence: Boise
Role: Communications director, Office of the Mayor, city of Boise
What are you thankful for this year: “I’m thankful for my thriving and healthy family and the opportunity to serve the residents of Boise and making it a great place to live.”
Name: Greg Timinsky
Residence: Star
Role: Chief, Star Fire Protection District
What are you thankful for this year: ”I really am thankful that we passed the bond in Star so we can go ahead with the remodel and get a new fire station that will serve our community for 30-plus years.” Timinsky also said he is thankful for his staff and for his job, because it allows him to serve the people of Star.
Name: Jennifer Zielinski
Residence: Boise
Role: Executive director, Idaho Anti-Trafficking Coalition
What are you thankful for this year: Zielinski said she’s been humbled by the Treasure Valley’s response to her organization’s efforts to help victims of human trafficking and she’s very grateful for that. “(I’m thankful for) how quickly people are to respond to our needs,” she said. In addition to that, people have been eager and able to help as well. “We’ve been so humbled, I can’t tell you.”
Name: Dennis Doan
Residence: Boise
Role: Chief, Boise Fire Department
What are you thankful for this year: “I am thankful that I have the greatest job for the best city in the country. My career is something I value each day. I am especially thankful that for the firefighters I work with who help others on their worst day and are so dedicated to their community.” Doan also voiced his gratitude for the foothills in Boise’s backyard, the mountains beyond them, and the support and love he enjoys from his family.
Name: Jan Bennetts
Residence: Eagle
Role: Ada County Prosecutor
What are you thankful for this year: “This year brought me so many wonderful memories with my family and dear friends who always bring me smiles, love, and laughter. I’m also so grateful for the men and women in our office, law enforcement, and military who keep our community and country safe. I look forward to another year enjoying each of the treasures and opportunities.”