NAMPA — Kohlerlawn Cemetery in Nampa will transform over the next few weeks into a place to say goodbye to your Christmas tree — one of several spots to recycle trees throughout the Treasure Valley.
After Christmas Day, local residents will have several opportunities to recycle their holiday evergreens — from curbside pickup to drop-offs at a landfill, parking lot and even a graveyard. Recycling dates may vary by location.
City and county officials and recycling services staff ask people to drop off or recycle only Christmas trees that are free of lights, ornaments, tinsel, tree stands and other objects.
In Nampa, the city will collect trees at Kohlerlawn Cemetery, 76 Sixth St. North, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, from Dec. 26 to Jan. 17. Dropped-off trees will be mulched and used throughout the city on walking paths and in tree wells, according to a press release.
Another option in Canyon County is to drop trees off at the county landfill, south of Nampa at 15500 Missouri Ave. Trees dropped off there will go to the "green waste area" to be recycled, said county spokesman Joe Decker.
Caldwell Parks and Recreation will collect trees Dec. 26 to Jan. 15 in the parking lot behind Caldwell Bowl, 2121 Blaine St., according to Kacey Teichert with Caldwell Parks and Recreation.
In Boise, Garden City, Meridian and Eagle, Republic Services will accept Christmas trees from households with their compost service. Sweeper trucks will be used to sweep up tree remnants, said Republic Services Business Development Manager Rachele Klein.
The company asks that trees be cut into 4-foot sections and placed on the street near garbage cans or trash carts on collection service days.
In Eagle, trees will be collected during the first two weeks after Christmas. In Meridian and Garden City, trees will be recycled only in the first full week of January, Klein said.