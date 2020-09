TIME LINE

Ongoing now: Voters can register to vote and request an absentee ballot at idahovotes.gov. Voters who already requested an absentee ballot for the May primary election should receive that starting in early October.

Sept. 18: Ballots started to be mailed out to military members overseas

Oct. 2: Absentee ballots be mailed out to Canyon County voters

Oct. 2: Ada County to finalize polling place locations

Oct. 5: Absentee ballots will start arriving to Ada Canyon voters

Oct. 9: Last date to preregister to vote online. Do so at idahovotes.gov. You can also register in person at your county's election office (up to and on Election Day) and your polling place, but voters are encouraged to preregister.

Oct. 13: Early voting begins

Oct. 23: Last day to request an absentee ballot. Do so at idahovotes.gov.

Oct. 29: Target deadline to get your mail-in ballot in the mail, at the latest

Nov. 3: Election Day. Polls will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Absentee ballots are due back at your county elections office by 8 p.m. Polling place information is still being finalized.