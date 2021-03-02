BOISE — The House Agricultural Affairs Committee on Tuesday unanimously voted to send HB 126, an industrial hemp legalization bill, to the full House with a recommendation that it "do pass," though several legislators said they reserved their right to later oppose the bill.
The measure would differentiate between hemp, a crop that's legal in 49 states and used for various agricultural and industrial purposes, and its psychoactive relative, marijuana.
Rep. David M. Cannon, R-Blackfoot, said he was in favor of sending the bill to the full House, but he was undecided on how he would ultimately vote. Four other Republicans — Reps. Dorothy Moon, of Stanley, Karey Hanks, of St. Anthony, Aaron von Ehlinger, of Lewiston, and Judy Boyle, of Midvale — agreed.
Moon last week said the bill doesn’t go far enough and she likely wouldn’t support it. Moon said hemp should first be removed from a list of Schedule I illegal substances for all purposes, not just agricultural and industrial purposes, as the bill provides. Idaho would be the last state in the U.S. to take such an action, and hemp is legal at the federal level.
Last week, panel chose to delay a vote on HB 126 until members could collect more information, including verifying Idaho State Police's stance on the legislation. An agency spokesperson said Idaho State Police has no stance on HB 126.
At last week's hearing about half a dozen growers and agriculture advocates testified in support of the bill, some of whom made clear they don’t support marijuana legalization, but would benefit from hemp legalization for agricultural purposes. A sole dissenter, a California native, argued legalizing hemp is a gateway to legalizing marijuana.
HB 126 would:
- Amend Idaho’s list of controlled substances to differentiate between hemp, which has no more than 0.3% THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, and its more potent cousin.
- Direct the Idaho State Department of Agriculture to develop a state hemp plan and submit it for approval to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
- Authorize the production, research, processing and transportation of industrial hemp in Idaho.
- Allow the legal possession and transportation of the product in and through the state
Idaho law currently makes no distinction between industrial hemp and marijuana. As a result, three out-of-state truckers transporting industrial hemp through Idaho have been arrested in Ada County since 2018. They initially faced felony drug trafficking charges; two of the defendants, who traveling together, pleaded guilty to a lesser felony of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, and the third pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of failure to provide supporting documents as a driver. His employer, based in Colorado, had to forfeit the 6,701-pound shipment, an estimated loss of $1.3 million.
This year's bill was proposed by the Idaho Farm Bureau.