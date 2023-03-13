Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


CALDWELL — About a year ago, the West Valley Humane Society staff started a mystery barn cat program to help more cats find homes. It succeeded.

As of Friday, the shelter has no barn cats on the premises and a waitlist of people waiting to adopt.

Barn Cat Rescue

Rhiannon, a 6-year-old female, peers out from her cat enclosure at the West Valley Humane Society on Friday.
Barn Cat Rescue

Rhiannon, a 6-year-old female, peers out from her cat enclosure at the West Valley Humane Society on Friday.

Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She covers Boise and Ada County with an emphasis on education. Follow her on Twitter @EmilyWhite177 and email her at ewhite@idahopress.com

Reporter

Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She is a graduate from Utah State University and holds degrees in journalism and English. Previously, White worked as a reporter and content manager at the Utah Statesman. In her free time, she can be found baking or watching a good movie.

Recommended for you

Load comments