FILE — This July 17, 2019, photo shows an Amazon shipping truck at a fulfillment center in Phoenix.
BOISE — Amazon is hiring 1,700 part- and full-time workers for its new operations center in Boise, which opens Sept. 1.
“The great thing is that there’s something for everybody at Amazon,” said Ashley Grumazescu, hiring manager for the site.
The new facility is located at 2201 East Freight St. in Boise, according to a news release from the company. Jobs start at $15.80 per hour and the company is offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus for employees that can begin work within four weeks of Sept. 1, Grumazescu said. Applicants must be 18 years or older and have graduated high school or completed their GED, according to the release.
An Amazon package’s journey has three legs: the fulfillment center, where the item is pulled from stock, the sorting center, where packages are sorted by the ZIP code they will be delivered to, and delivery stations, where Amazon delivery drivers and their partners pick up the packages for delivery to customers’ homes. The company has a fulfillment center in Nampa and a delivery station in Boise, but the new facility will be the Treasure Valley’s first “sortation” facility Grumazescu said. Workers at sortation centers sort packages from local fulfillment centers, or that come in from Amazon Air hubs, according to the release.
The application process takes 15-20 minutes, Grumazescu said. Applicants can apply online at amazon.com/boisehourlyjobs where they will take a quick assessment, select shifts they would like to work, and schedule a time to come in and meet the hiring team. At the in-person meeting, the applicant will do several tasks, including filling out hiring paperwork, having their photo taken for their employee badge, and taking a drug test. The drug test results can take five to seven days to return, but it can be sooner, Grumazescu said. Once the results are back, the new employee is ready to begin work.
All roles include a comprehensive benefits package that begins on the first day of employment, Grumazescu said.
The company will post new jobs on its website every Saturday, Grumazescu said. People can also text Boisenow1 to 77088, and each time a new job is posted, they will get a text alert, she said.