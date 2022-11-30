A sign encouraging passersby to share thoughts and memories for the four student victims of an off-campus homicide sits in the Idaho Student Union Building as University of Idaho classes resume on the Moscow campus.
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho provost expects that the school will see heightened security on campus for “quite some time” as a result of the Nov. 13 slayings that took the lives of four UI students near campus.
Provost Torrey Lawrence said Tuesday the university meets with law enforcement twice daily to check in on the quadruple homicide investigation and provide them with information they may need. Lawrence did not provide specifics on how the UI is aiding the investigation, but he said those daily meetings have been helpful.
“It’s been valuable to have that regular moment so that we just keep up to date on what each other are doing,” he said.
Since Nov. 13, when Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were killed in their off-campus residence, the UI has increased its campus security with the help of a private firm. Moscow has also seen an increased presence in Idaho State Police troopers while detectives continue to investigate the murders. As of Tuesday, no suspect has been identified.
Lawrence said the university started a “safe ride” program that allows students and staff to arrange a safe car ride across campus during nighttime hours.
That’s in addition to an already existing program called “Safewalk” that allows people to walk across campus with security personnel any time of day.
“Of course, we’ve stepped up the number of people that are supporting that with an expected increase in calls,” Lawrence said, adding, "I do expect that we will see heightened security and safety measures for quite some time."
Lawrence said the university is “certainly concerned” about the perception of safety in Moscow and on campus.
The provost said that Moscow has a reputation for being a generally safe community, so this event has been a shock and put the city in an uncomfortable spotlight.
“But I think we’ve also seen a community come together and be very supportive of law enforcement, of the university, of the city,” he said. “And everybody’s working together and … as we move forward, as we move past this, I hope people will also see that.”