A sign encouraging passersby to share thoughts and memories for the four student victims of an off-campus homicide sits in the Idaho Student Union Building as University of Idaho classes resume on the Moscow campus.

 Zach Wilkinson/Lewiston Tribune

MOSCOW — The University of Idaho provost expects that the school will see heightened security on campus for “quite some time” as a result of the Nov. 13 slayings that took the lives of four UI students near campus.

Provost Torrey Lawrence said Tuesday the university meets with law enforcement twice daily to check in on the quadruple homicide investigation and provide them with information they may need. Lawrence did not provide specifics on how the UI is aiding the investigation, but he said those daily meetings have been helpful.

