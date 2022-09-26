Canyon County comp plan

CALDWELL — Two of three Canyon County commissioners voted in favor Monday to approve changes to the county’s draft comprehensive land use plan, paving the way for another public hearing on the plan.

Commissioners Pam White and Keri Smith voted in favor of approving the changes, while Commissioner Leslie Van Beek voted against.

