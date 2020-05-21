BOISE — A hearing that will help determine whether Idahoans will get an extension on requesting absentee ballots is scheduled for Friday afternoon.
The hearing will take place via video call at 4 p.m. Friday in front of Idaho District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill.
Nicholas Jones, a Republican running in Idaho’s 1st Congressional District primary against incumbent Rep. Russ Fulcher, is asking the U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho to grant a temporary restraining order and emergency injunctive relief in order to extend the deadline for the May 19 primary to 8 p.m. May 26.
Jones campaign is arguing that late-breaking issues with the Idaho Secretary of State's website that made it difficult or impossible for people to request their ballots require an extension to the deadline. Jones’ campaign is pushing for an injunction and has hired the Boise law firm Parsons, Behle & Latimer to represent it.
In a phone interview on Wednesday, Jones said he had spoken to “100 people personally” about the issue, and that about 500 in total had reached out to his campaign complaining about issues with the Secretary of State’s website, which is where voters were directed to make requests for absentee ballots by the 8 p.m. deadline on Tuesday.
“This is not to extend voting for me. … It’s to make sure all people in Idaho can get their ballots,” Jones said, and added that people being unable to request a ballot due to technical issues was “disenfranchising voters.”