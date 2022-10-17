Originally published Oct. 14 on KTVB.COM.
Health officials are warning members of the public of potentially hazardous conditions at Lake Cascade and the Payette River.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Division of Public Health and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality have discovered algal blooms in the water that can be harmful to both people and pets.
The DEQ tested samples from the two bodies of water and determined there is a high enough level of cyanotoxin present to be hazardous to people and animals.
Recently, a dog death in Gem County was linked to cyanotoxin-positive water from the Payette River, and a horse was recently ill after drinking from Lake Cascade and the Payette River.
More testing is being done to determine how concerning it may be for humans.
The Division of Public Health is urging visitors near Lake Cascade and the Payette River to be extra cautious and follow these precautions:
Symptoms of cyanotoxin exposure can include rash, hives, diarrhea, vomiting, coughing, and/or wheezing. More severe symptoms may affect the liver and nervous system if water happens to be ingested. Persisting symptoms should prompt a phone call to your health care provider.
Animals including wildlife, livestock and pets can all become infected and may even die within minutes to days after cyanotoxin exposure. Dogs often swim in or drink contaminated water and can lick contaminated water or bloom material off their fur; because of this, they are usually the first to be affected.
