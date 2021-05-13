BOISE — Officials have identified a strain of COVID-19 from India in an Ada County resident who had the virus in April, Central District Health said in a news release.
The strain has been confirmed in a clinical lab sample from an Ada County resident and is a variant of interest first identified in India, Central District Health said.
The man, who is under the age of 30, was infected in April but not hospitalized; he reported having traveled internationally, the health district said.
The strains from India, known as the India variants, have not yet been detected in wastewater samples from Boise, Eagle, or Garden City. Central District Health said 139 variants of concern have been identified in its jurisdiction of Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties.
“Evidence of variants emphasize the need for continued safety measures," the district's release said. "Health guidelines, when used together and consistently, continue to help protect our community from COVID-19 and new variants that are becoming more common."
In Ada County, officials have identified strains from the United Kingdom, California, New York City and India. In Boise and Valley counties, officials have identified one strain from the U.K., and in Elmore County, officials have identified the variant from the U.K. plus an additional variant from Brazil.
“Our epidemiology team continues to perform case investigations and monitor close contacts to identify illness clusters and sources of transmission,” stated Lindsay Haskell, Central District Health epidemiologist, in the release. “Following known safety and prevention measures, including getting vaccinated is the best way to keep yourself and the community healthy."