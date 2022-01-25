BOISE — This week, Saint Alphonsus Hospital began treating an unvaccinated patient with COVID-19 who had just entered early retirement.
That patient, who caught the virus from a younger family member, is now receiving end-of-life care as his family grapples with its impending loss, said Dr. Steven Nemerson, chief clinical officer for the Saint Alphonsus Health System.
“I want you to imagine how hard that must be...the guilt and anguish that family must be facing knowing that their brother, their husband, their family member, contracted COVID-19 and can’t be saved,” Nemerson said during a Tuesday media briefing. “This situation could be entirely different had he been vaccinated,” he added.
It’s a story that Nemerson and his staff at Saint Alphonsus Hospital System are seeing play out every week as the hospital faces staffing shortages and an increased demand for care as COVID-19 cases surge due to the omicron variant.
Decreasing capacity at Idaho’s hospitals and an impending blood shortage drove the director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Dave Jeppesen, to activate crisis standards of care in the southern portion of Idaho on Monday. If trends such as increasing hospitalization and decreasing hospital capacity due to staffing shortages continue, crisis standards could be activated across the state, Jeppesen said.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare activated crisis standards after a request from Saint Alphonsus officials. The state’s Crisis Standards of Care Advisory Committee met to consider the request and recommended an activation of crisis standards across the state. Jeppesen opted to activate the standards in the southern portion of the state because while health care providers elsewhere in the state described operating on contingency standards of care, they did not yet express the need to operate under crisis standards guidelines, Jeppesen said.
Now that the crisis standards have been activated, it allows hospitals in those areas to provide medical care in different ways than under normal standards, should they choose to, as previously reported by the Idaho Press.
The state activated crisis standards of care back in September, first in the northern part of the state, then throughout the state, during the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19.
Crisis standards of care are guidelines that a hospital can use to prioritize who gets care when there are limited resources such as space, staff and equipment.
Though the goal is to provide care to as many patients as possible and save as many lives as possible, it may result in patients getting different care than normal. For example, patients may receive treatment in parts of the hospital that have been set up as overflow areas, or if a hospital cannot care for a patient, they may transfer them to another hospital, in or out of the state.
The positivity rate, or the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 is 34.1% statewide, Jeppesen said. Some testing entities in the state have shown positivity rates above 50% and 60%, he said. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers an outbreak to be under control in a community when the positivity rate is under 5%.
Officials at the media briefing Tuesday urged the public to get vaccinated and boosted as this has been shown to reduce the likelihood of a patient needing hospitalization and would take pressure off of health care providers.
In the Saint Alphonsus Hospital System, of the patients who are hospitalized for COVID-19, 80% are unvaccinated, 10% are partially vaccinated, and 10% are fully vaccinated, meaning they have received a vaccine series as well as a booster, Nemerson said.
The blood supply in the U.S. is at a record low due to factors such as cancellations of blood drives due to weather, COVID-19 concerns, and shortages of drive workers, said Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the public health division of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The state convened a blood task force to better understand the challenges health care providers are facing with a limited blood supply, she said.
Blood products are used to treat different kinds of patients, including trauma patients and patients with cancer, Nemerson said. The Saint Alphonsus Hospital System is currently using more blood per day than it is allocated, Nemerson said. While blood is not being rationed yet, it could mean that doctors will have to follow strict guidelines when deciding whether a patient receives a blood transfusion or not, Nemerson said.
For example, under a blood rationing system, cancer patients who receive blood to help keep them alive may not be able to receive blood as frequently, Nemerson said.
Intentionally exposing oneself to COVID-19 to try to get infected is not recommended because getting vaccinated is more protective than contracting the virus, Nemerson said. There is also the possibility that a person could develop a severe infection, and with hospitals already under strain, people should avoid voluntarily getting sick and adding to that burden, Nemerson said.