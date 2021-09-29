BOISE — Idaho health care officials held a press conference Wednesday to discuss how COVID-19 is affecting children and families.
Representatives from St. Luke’s Hospital, Saint Alphonsus Hospital, and Primary Health attended the meeting. Here are some noteworthy items from the event.
Youth hospitalizations have risen, but are still outpaced by adults
The St. Luke’s Hospital system has seen a significant increase in the number of youth hospitalizations.
“So far, we’re seeing that our admissions to the hospital for pediatric-aged patients has gone up about five times compared with June and July,” said Kenny Bramwell, assistant medical director for the hospital.
Children represent 20% of the population, and initially in the pandemic, represented about 10% of cases seen by the hospital, Bramwell said. But recently, they have seen closer to 25% of cases in children, he said.
At the moment, St. Luke’s is treating five children admitted with COVID-19 and 300 adults with the disease. Though the hospitals currently have the space to care for children, they would prefer for cases not to increase, Bramwell said.
“Our biggest concern is that cases will continue to rise and we will potentially reach a point where there are restraints around the care that we can offer to children,” he said.
Nationally, unvaccinated teens are 10 times more likely to be hospitalized than those who aren’t, said David Peterman, CEO and pediatrician with Primary Health Group. Getting all children 12 and over vaccinated is key to protecting them, Peterman said.
Premature and still-born babies
The pandemic has led to an increase in babies birthed prematurely, said Nikolai Shalygin, neonatologist with Mountain States Neonatology, who also works in the Saint Alphonsus Intensive Care Unit. Seven babies have been born under such circumstances at Saint Alphonsus, Shalygin said.
“As of late, we’re seeing an increase of babies born prematurely solely due to mothers having complications with their COVID disease,” such as the mothers struggling to get enough oxygen, Shalygin said. “Those babies, prior to being born, were showing no signs of distress as we’d usually expect when we deliver premature babies,” he added.
However, compared to other babies of the same gestational age, the babies need more care and time in the neonatal intensive care unit, Shalygin said.
No babies born prematurely because of maternal COVID complications have tested positive for COVID-19, Shalygin said. But the babies have to remain separate from their mothers and any COVID-positive family members, further stressing families, he said.
Some health care providers are seeing an increase in stillbirths from pregnant mothers who are positive for COVID-19.
In mothers who give birth to still-born babies, there has been no other factor that seems to be at play except that the mothers have COVID-19, said Lauren Miller, director of perinatal health for St. Luke’s.
These are not mothers who suffer from ailments such as obesity, heart disease, or other health conditions. They are mothers who are active, have other healthy children, and are in their 20s and 30s, Miller said.
Vaccination for women is still one of the most effective tools available to protect families, including unborn children, Miller said.
“We’ve just been begging and pleading for our moms and our families to trust us and the information we’re giving them,” Miller said. “Everything we have as far as data points to very good safety for vaccination during pregnancy, as well as postpartum and during lactation.”
No babies have been born prematurely or stillborn from vaccinated mothers, Shalygin said.
Child “long-haulers” and the mental health toll
Just as some adults can take months to fully recover from the effects of COVID-19, children also can experience lingering effects of the disease, Peterman said.
Peterman has patients that used to be “superb” athletes. Several took months to recover from their illness, but one has not recovered completely, he said.
He also has an adolescent patient who now wears a pacemaker following a bout with COVID. It is not clear yet if the patient will recover enough to live without it or if they’ll need it the rest of their life, Peterman said.
Hospitals have also seen an uptick in suicide attempts among youth, said Jennifer King, pediatric hospitalist director for Saint Alphonsus. They may be frayed from having to miss days of school and dealing with loss and grief from losing parents or loved ones to the pandemic, she said.
School districts with mask mandates have lower positivity rates
At Primary Health Group, a local medical care group, the zip codes of youth who receive COVID-19 tests are matched to their corresponding school district, Peterman said.
School districts with a mask mandate have lower positivity rates, or the percentage of students testing positive for the virus, than districts that don’t, Peterman said.
The data includes positivity rates from the Boise, Caldwell, Kuna, Nampa, and West Ada school districts. Vallivue School District numbers were included with the Caldwell School District data, Peterman said.
The Boise School District has required masks from the beginning. The Caldwell School District made masks mandatory after a spike in cases after the beginning of school. The Kuna and Nampa school districts encourage but don’t require masks. The superintendent of the West Ada School District opted to make masks mandatory in September following the death of a teacher.
In the week leading up to Sept. 26, the Caldwell School District had a 28.6% positivity rate; Kuna: 28.6%; Nampa: 30.6%; West Ada, 21.2%; and Boise: 17.1%, according to data collected by Primary Health.
The CDC indicates that a positivity rate above 5% represents an out-of-control outbreak.