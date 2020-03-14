Editor's note: This story reflects the number of cases in Idaho at 8:30 p.m. Mountain time. COVID-19 in Idaho news is moving quickly; this story will be updated.
BOISE — Idaho has four new confirmed cases of the coronavirus — including a second case in Ada County — health officials said Saturday. The first case was announced Friday; Saturday's cases bring the statewide total to five.
Saturday's first case and Idaho's second overall case is a woman from Blaine County, in her 50s and her symptoms are mild, according to the health district. She is recovering at home, according to a release from South Central Public Health District. Officials say the woman immediately self isolated as soon as she started exhibiting symptoms; her recent travel history is being investigated.
“This virus is spread across the globe now,” said Melody Bowyer, SCPHD director. “We knew it would reach our corner of the world, and we took that time to prepare our investigation team. They are now working tirelessly to identify who might have been exposed and make sure they are evaluated.”
The third overall case, announced Saturday evening by Eastern Idaho Public Health, is in Teton County. The woman, who is under 60, picked up COVID-19 from a confirmed case in a neighboring state. She did not require hospitalization and is at home recuperating from mild symptoms.
The fourth overall Idaho case, and second in Ada County, is a man in his 50s and has no underlying medical issues. Central District Health said in a release he is recovering well at home, under isolation, and was not hospitalized. He is believed to have contracted COVID-19 via travel, "and is presumed to have had the same shared risk exposure to the first case identified in Ada County," CDH said in a release Saturday evening.
The fifth case in Idaho was announced late Saturday, with SCPH confirming that a woman over 70 was hospitalized with COVID-19. The woman is recovering, and how she became ill is under investigation.
Gov. Little on Friday declared a state of emergency due to concerns about the coronavirus, just hours before President Donald Trump did the same for the nation. The declaration allows the state to access federal resources and expedite certain processes to respond to needs.
The state has been preparing for this since January when the U.S. saw its first confirmed COVID-19 case, Little said in a news release after the press conference.
“We have taken many proactive steps, and we are in a good position to respond,” he said. “Our focus is on slowing the spread of coronavirus to protect vulnerable individuals and preserve capacity in our health care facilities.”
1ST CASE WAS STUDENT AT ISU-MERIDIAN
Idaho's first confirmed case of COVID-19 was a student at Idaho State University-Meridian, according to university President Kevin Satterlee and Central District Health.
"I do not share this information to cause alarm, but instead, to show that our University is proactively working with state and local public health officials to protect our University community," Satterlee wrote in a letter to the campus community Saturday, which was shared by Central District Health.
Gov. Brad Little and health officials announced the case Friday afternoon but did not identify the person as a student, taking care to protect her privacy. The woman, in her 50s and an Ada County resident, did not need hospitalization and is self-isolating at home. She attended a conference in New York City in recent weeks, where three other attendees later tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
ISU-Meridian is working with Central District Health epidemiology staff to notify students, staff, and faculty who had closest contact to the student, according to an email from the health district.
"If you are not contacted by CDH or Idaho State University directly, there is no reason for you to have elevated concern," the email states.
The student was last on campus Tuesday according to Satterlee.
"CDH has advised us that this is not an illness that is spread through brief, casual contact," Satterlee wrote.
ISU-Meridian had announced to students early Friday that a student may have been exposed to the coronavirus at an out-of-state conference, and the campus was closed for cleaning.
ISU, as with other higher education institution in Idaho, is moving its classes to online-only. The university is on an extended spring break and plans to resume classes using distance-learning options on March 30, according to Satterlee.
"Please know we are working to actively address this situation," Satterlee wrote. "I ask all Bengals to be supportive of their classmates and colleagues as we navigate this difficult time together. Support each other and we will move forward as a team."
IDAHO REPS SPLIT VOTE ON AID
Idaho's congressmen were split on a coronavirus relief package Saturday, with Rep. Russ Fulcher, R-District 1, voting against and Rep. Mike Simpson, R-District 2, voting in favor.
The measurepassed the House 363-40 and will next go to the Senate, the Associated Press reports; President Trump has expressed support for the bill.
The bill, whose cost is unknown, includes:
- free virus testing for the uninsured
- paid sick leave
- family and medical programs
- enhanced unemployment benefits
- additional food aid
- federal funds for Medicaid
- tax credits for small and medium businesses finance the benefits
All 40 votes against the relief bill were cast by Republicans. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said he opposed the bill because it would “expand government massively” and “put pressure on health resources," according to the New York Times. Reps. Fulcher and Simpson had not issued statements about their votes as of late Saturday afternoon.
NAMPA LIBRARY, SENIOR CENTER CLOSED
The Nampa Public Library and Nampa Senior Center will be closed starting Monday until March 31.
Senior programming at the Nampa Recreation Center is also canceled, and the city is encouraging remote attendance for Monday's Nampa City Council meeting.
During this time, phone calls and emails to the library will be answered, and books may be returned through the outside book drop. Checkout times can also be extended. Online resources already available will be continue to be accessible.
With the closure of the senior center, meal service, senior classes and programs and events are canceled. Curbside pickup will be available for meals-to-go starting Monday. Please call 208-467-7266 between 7–9:30 a.m. Monday to order. Meals can be picked up Monday-Friday between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $5 for 60 and over participants; those under 60 must pay $6.
The Nampa Recreation Center will cease all senior classes and programs effective immediately through March 31. This includes:
- Balance and Fall Prevention
- Senior Strength & Tone
- Zumba Gold
- Senior Stretch
- Gentle Yoga
- Twinges
- Aqua Motion
The recreation center has also taken additional steps to encourage social distancing and provide patrons a safe environment:
- The dry sauna and the steam room will be closed.
- Exercise classes will have fewer participants allowed in each class. The class type and size will dictate these decisions, and participation will be on a first come, first serve basis.
- Class attendees will be required to sanitize and clean any equipment used.
- Machines will be spaced further apart, and some equipment may be moved or considered out of order.
- If experiencing flu symptoms, people are asked to stay home.
Citizens have several ways to attend the Nampa City Council meeting Monday:
- Watch online at www.livestream.com/cityofnampa
- Submit written or oral testimony to the Clerk's office. Email clerks@cityofnampa.us or call 208-468-5415. Please indicate if you'd like your comments read aloud or submitted in written form, and which agenda item you're referencing.
The city asks people to avoid attending if showing flu-like symptoms or have a fever.
MERIDIAN LIBRARIES CLOSED THROUGH MARCH 31
All Meridian Library District locations are closed, effective immediately through March 31.
This was decided in an emergency special meeting of the board of trustees on Friday. The board will continue meeting during the closure to determine next steps.
CITY OF BOISE MAKES PROGRAMMING CHANGES
Several city of Boise services are making adjustments because of the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Ada County.
The Boise Public Library and the Friends of the Boise Public Library have suspended:
- Homebound services
- Volunteer program
- Book donations
- Tree City Book sales at the Main Library (online sales will continue)
The Dick Eardley Senior Center is closed effective immediately; all programming is canceled. The kitchen will remain in use by Metro Meals on Wheels. Participants can pick up meals curbside Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
MERIDIAN CANCELS, DELAYS EVENTS
The city of Meridian has canceled or postponed several city events. All city-sponsored events through April 15 that meet the following criteria will be affected:
- Event would draw people from areas with confirmed community-transmission of COVID-19.
- Event is indoors, includes more than 250 people and social distancing of six feet or more would not be possible.
- Event's primary audience could expose high-risk populations (adults over 60 years old, people with underlying medical conditions).
A list of cancellations will be available on the city's COVID-19 webpage by Monday evening.
The city is also encouraging event organizers to postpone or cancel events that meet the same guidelines. Meridian City Hall will remain open; city leaders remind citizens to follow preventative practices before visiting.
FOOD PANTRY MOVES TO CURBSIDE PICKUP
The St. Vincent de Paul Overland Food Pantry in Boise will switch to a new curbside pickup system starting Tuesday.
Participants can drive up, give their information to a volunteer and food will brought to their car by volunteers. Then, the volunteers will leave the area, and the person picking up food can load their car.
Many of the pantry's volunteers are over 60, according to April Neale, who manages media relations for St. Vincent de Paul. The new system will keep volunteers safe and ensure food is available for those in need.
BIRDS OF PREY CLOSED
The World Center for Birds of Prey will halt visitation to the facility and the Velma Morrison Intrepretive Center for the next 30 days. Essential staff will care for the birds who live in the facility, including a growing flock of breeding California Condors.
BLAINE COUNTY SCHOOLS CLOSED
After the confirmation Saturday of Idaho's second COVID-19 case in Blaine County, the school district moved to close all schools starting Monday through April 5. This includes the Blaine County School District Community Campus.
ED ASSOCIATION CANCELS EVENTS
The Idaho Education Association canceled its annual meeting and delegate assembly. The event was scheduled for April 17-18 in downtown Boise. The cancellation is the result of a unanimous decision by the IEA Board of Directors.
AARP SUSPENDS TAX HELP SERVICE
The AARP Foundation has suspended all tax-aide sites in Idaho starting March 16, until further notice. The organization will continue to assess the situation.
FRED MEYER HIRING IMMEDIATELY
Grocery chain Fred Meyer said in an email Saturday it is looking to hire more employees, with immediate positions available. Those interested can visit www.jobs.fredmeyer.com.