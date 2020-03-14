BOISE — Idaho has its second confirmed case of the coronavirus, the South Central Public Health District announced Saturday.
The woman is from Blaine County, in her 50s and her symptoms are mild, according to the South Central Public Health District. She is recovering at home. Officials say the woman immediately self-isolated as soon as she started exhibiting symptoms; her recent travel history is being investigated.
“This virus is spread across the globe now,” said Melody Bowyer, SCPHD Director. “We knew it would reach our corner of the world, and we took that time to prepare our investigation team. They are now working tirelessly to identify who might have been exposed and make sure they are evaluated.”
For Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit coronavirus.idaho.gov.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Gov. Little on Friday declared a state of emergency due to concerns about the virus, just hours before President Donald Trump did the same for the nation.
The state has been preparing for this since January when the U.S. saw its first confirmed COVID-19 case, Little said in a news release after the press conference.
“We have taken many proactive steps, and we are in a good position to respond,” he said. “Our focus is on slowing the spread of coronavirus to protect vulnerable individuals and preserve capacity in our health care facilities.”