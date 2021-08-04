BOISE — Health officials and Boise Mayor Lauren McLean urged the public to get vaccinated and wear masks indoors to stop the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19 at a virtual press conference Wednesday.
The mayor said members of the public owe it to one another to get vaccinated.
“It is the single most effective thing that you can do to ensure we get beyond this, and that we can protect the life of those that can’t be vaccinated, and the kids in particular that can’t yet,” McLean said, alluding to how there is not yet a vaccine approved for use in children under the age of 12.
Concern about the spread of COVID-19 has come to a head in recent weeks as the number of people testing positive, becoming hospitalized, and dying from the illness has risen steadily over the past month in Idaho and across the country. The increase is attributed largely to the spread of the delta variant, which is more contagious than other previously known variants. The variant also generally makes people produce more virus particles, or a greater or viral load, than other variants, even if the infected individual is vaccinated, said David Peterman, a pediatrician and CEO of Primary Health Medical Group.
In Idaho, of the cases analyzed to identify the variant, 83% are caused by the delta variant, and that number could be higher, Peterman said.
Idaho lags behind national vaccination rates, with 46.1% of individuals over the age of 12 being fully vaccinated, compared to 58.2% nationally, according to the Idaho Division of Public Health. At Primary Health, the percent of patients seeking COVID-19 tests that have tested positive for the virus is 20%, Peterman said, and at Saint Alphonsus, the percent is 17%, said Patrice Burgess, chief medical executive at that hospital. The CDC has said that a 5% positivity rate or lower is ideal. The 20% rate is on par with where local communities were in January, Peterman said.
Over the past two weeks, the number of people admitted to St. Luke’s hospitals for COVID-19 has nearly doubled from 40 patients to 78 across its hospital system, said John Souza, chief physician executive with St. Luke’s Health System. More than 95% of those patients are unvaccinated, and the average age of patients has decreased to 59 years of age, he said. This means that 15% to 20% of adult hospital beds in the hospital’s system are occupied by patients with the same diagnosis, he said.
“What it means on the ground is that we’re having to board patients in our emergency departments for longer periods of time,” he said, noting that the nurses and doctors in those departments are “amazing,” but that they are not intensive care unit nurses and doctors. Getting vaccinated will help hospital systems preserve their capacity for care, Souza said.
At Saint Alphonsus, 6% of admitted patients were admitted for COVID-19, up from between 0.1-1% a few weeks ago, Burgess said.
“I think the sad thing is, we were so close to having community spread drop down into a more safe range where we could really legitimately relax more precautions, and that has changed in the last four weeks,” Burgess said. The community is in a “vulnerable” stage again because variants are still able to find susceptible unvaccinated individuals, she said.
Another factor afflicting hospitals is the rise in demand for services that individuals may have not sought out as readily earlier in the pandemic. For example, there has been an upswing of individuals needing surgeries and care for diseases such as diabetes and heart disease that is peaking at the same time as the rise in COVID-19 cases, further straining hospital systems, Burgess said.
In addition to everyone who is eligible in the community getting vaccinated, people need to return to wearing masks indoors, regardless of whether an individual has been vaccinated, to help stop the transmission of COVID-19, Peterman said.
“Bottom line, final answer,” Peterman said, noting that data from Primary Health and hospitals around the world has shown how little spread of the virus there has been in clinics where health care providers wore masks.
The medical professionals sympathized with individuals that feel as though the finish line to the marathon of this pandemic has been moved back because of these guidelines, but they maintained that getting vaccinated and wearing masks will help protect individuals and communities.
“Ten days from now, we might be ringing an even louder alarm bell,” Souza said. “Frankly, if trends don’t change, we will be.”