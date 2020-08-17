BOISE — Physicians from local hospital systems and medical groups have come together to release guidance for how school systems can send students back to the classroom safely.
The group released a list of guiding principals, which were delivered to school board presidents across the state. Their guidance includes broad instructions for the community to reduce transmission, such as washing hands frequently, staying home if you are ill, avoiding large gatherings and physically distancing when out in public and wearing masks, but it also includes specific guidelines for schools.
Group members include representatives from St. Luke's Health System, Primary Health Medical Group, Saltzer Health, Saint Alphonsus Medical Group and Vibra Hospital of Boise.
“We’ve worked to help school districts understand that a well-thought through and developed plan is the best defense against this virus,” Dr. Jim Souza, St. Luke’s Chief Medical Officer, said in a statement.
First, the group suggests schools should evaluate the level of spread of the virus in their area to determine if in-person school should happen. They support the nonbinding Idaho Back-to-School Framework 2020's criteria developed by the state to guide school districts on planning for reopening depending on the rate of spread of the virus in a local area.
In addition to the metrics laid out by the state to determine the rate of transmission and what category a school should be in for reopening, the physicians said they support school districts also looking at data for test positivity rates and positive cases per 100,000 people to guide decision making.
“The CDC recommended that our local rate of testing positivity should only be five percent in order to open schools. We haven’t done that in six to eight weeks," Dr. Richard Augustus, West Valley Medical Center's chief medical officer, said in a statement. "The CDC also recommends a low rate of community transmission, which is not our current situation. Right now, we have a serious problem. Our transmission is really high and I believe that if you get kids together right now, you’re going to increase what is already a bad outbreak for our area.”
The physicians letter says if school districts have data saying reopening school in person is safe, they should evaluate if it can be done in a way that will not spread the virus. The letter outlines several high-risk activities at school for spreading COVID-19, including sports, training or rehearsals in a closed room, sustained interaction longer than 15 minutes without masks and distancing and eating meals within 6 feet of others.
Parents and school districts were also advised to make sure kids are up to date on any immunizations, including the annual influenza vaccines.
"Minimizing the spread of vaccine-preventable illnesses while combating the pandemic is essential both for the health of our citizens and to prevent overburdening the healthcare systems," the letter said.
Differences in the needs and risks for each individual student, family and staff member were also mentioned. The letter mentioned the need for districts to continually monitor the data on the virus, stay updated with the latest research from health professionals and find creative ways to keep everyone learning safely.
"Any decisions regarding the optimal learning environment for an individual must take into consideration these differences," he letter said. "Similarly, the optimal environment for our teachers will depend on their unique circumstances and risks. Our job is to help parents, teachers, and administrators understand these risks so they may make informed decisions."
Read the full letter here:
1. We acknowledge the value of in-school instruction in the education and wellbeing of all children.
2. We understand that this school year will present unique challenges as our communities face high levels of transmission of a novel virus about which we are still learning. Although we lack complete scientific information to understand the safety of reopening schools, it is intuitive that decreasing community transmission will provide the best opportunity for school reopening to succeed.
This can be accomplished by :
a. Staying home when we can and especially if we are sick or unwell,
b. Washing our hands frequently,
c. Avoiding large gatherings,
d. Physically distancing when we are out in public and
e. Wearing a mask or face covering when we are unable to maintain a safe distance.
3. We believe that decision making around in-person instruction should be guided by two sequential steps.
a. The first step is to assess the level of community transmission when deciding whether in-person instruction should be pursued. There are a number of metrics that can be used, but perhaps the most important factor is the use of objective data to guide a decision. We support the metrics outlined in the Idaho Back to School Framework 2020, and we recommend the addition of test positivity rates and cases per 100,000. Utilizing these metrics would allow timely recognition of substantial community transmission before the medical community is in crisis. These criteria are supported by academic and scientific organizations throughout the United States.
b. The second step is to answer the question as to whether in-person instruction could be pursued while preserving safety for students and staff. This requires a robust set of policies and procedures to assure that good practices are actually modeled, supported, and adhered to, as well as robust planning to manage symptomatic individuals or outbreaks.
c. The following are examples of high risk activities which can spread COVID-19 in schools:
i. Sports, training and rehearsals in groups in a closed room (due to heavybreathing) or with close or direct physical contact indoors or outside
ii. Sustained interaction greater than 15 minutes without universal face covering and physical distance greater than 6 feet
iii. Eating meals within 6 feet of others with face coverings removed
4. Equally as important is ensuring our children are up to date on their routine immunizations. Understandably, some fell behind in the last few months due to the impact of the pandemic. Now is the ideal time for children to receive any missed vaccines. In addition, we must make sure that children and their families receive the influenza vaccine as soon as it becomes available this fall. Minimizing the spread of vaccine-preventable illnesses while combating the pandemic is essential both for the health of our citizens and to prevent overburdening the healthcare system.
5. As physicians we have been trained to make decisions based on the best available scientific data and by listening to the needs of our patients. Every day, patients trust their physicians to provide advice and recommendations that are both scientifically sound and personalized for their needs. It is our intention to provide the community with the most up to date information, but we recognize that parents, educators, and administrators must decide what is best for their child or school.
6. We recognize that every student and family is unique with different learning needs, different social circumstances and different medical risks. Any decisions regarding the optimal learning environment for an individual must take into consideration these differences. Similarly, the optimal environment for our teachers will depend on their unique circumstances and risks. Our job is to help parents, teachers, and administrators understand these risks so they may make informed decisions.
7. As healthcare leaders, over the last 5 months we have spent countless hours redesigning our organizational processes to assure the safety of patients, staff, and healthcare providers. As new information became available, innumerable adjustments were required. Similarly, your institutions will need to monitor the prevalence of COVID-19, adapt your processes to mitigate risk, respond to outbreaks in the schools, and adjust your plans as needed. We offer our assistance as you navigate this landscape based on our similar experiences in our own institutions.
8. We all have many questions and there are, unfortunately, more questions than answers. We, the physician leaders of the hospitals and clinics, are available to provide information, guidance, and recommendations as we are all confronted with the challenges of COVID-19.
David Pate, M.D., former President and CEO, St. Luke’s Health System
David Peterman, M.D., Pediatrician and CEO, Primary Health Medical Group
Jim Souza, M.D., System Chief Medical Officer, St. Luke’s Health System
John Kaiser, M.D., VP and CMO, Saltzer Health
Joshua Kern, M.D., VPMA for Magic Valley, Jerome and Wood River, St. Luke’s Health System
Kenny Bramwell, M.D., System Medical Director, St. Luke’s Health System
Mark Nassir, M.D., President, Saint Alphonsus Medical Group
Steven Nemerson, M.D., CCO, Saint Alphonsus Medical Group
Susan Kim, M.D., Physician Director of Pediatric Urgent Care, Primary Health Medical Group