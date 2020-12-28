Idahoans have until Dec. 31 to sign up for 2021 health insurance coverage through the Your Health Idaho exchange.
For the first time ever, the Your Health Idaho Board of Directors voted to extend the open enrollment deadline at its meeting earlier this month.
Your Health Idaho saw the largest single-day enrollment since 2018 on Tuesday, Dec. 15, the original deadline date. This increased activity coupled with ongoing impacts from the coronavirus pandemic spurred Your Health Idaho to extend the deadline.
“An unprecedented year calls for unprecedented measures,” said Your Health Idaho Chairman of the Board Stephen Weeg. “Given the challenges faced by Idahoans in 2020 and the renewed need for comprehensive health insurance, we hope that by extending the deadline a few more weeks, every Idahoan will have access to the coverage they need for the coming year.”
The deadline for Idahoans to apply for the monthly health insurance tax credit has also been extended to Dec. 31. The tax credit, which acts like an instant discount to reduce monthly premium payments, is based on income, household size, and other factors. In 2020, more than 80% of Your Health Idaho customers received a tax credit, and one in three paid nothing for their coverage each month.
Your Health Idaho has extended hours to keep up with increased demand. The Customer Support Center will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (MT) through December, with some exception for holidays. Detailed business hours and contact options can be found online at YourHealthIdaho.org.
“I urge every interested Idahoan to explore their options and not wait until the last minute to sign up,” said Your Health Idaho Executive Director Pat Kelly. “This really is the last opportunity to get covered for 2021, and I would hate for anyone to miss out on the peace of mind that comes with having health insurance.”
Idahoans who want health insurance coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2021, must enroll by Thursday, Dec. 31, and make their first premium payment as soon as possible.