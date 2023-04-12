State epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn speaks to the media during a press conference at the Idaho Capitol in October 2020. Hahn said it is important to understand the ways in which climate change could affect diseases over time during a talk Wednesday that was organized by St. Luke’s Health System.
As the world undergoes climate change, it may affect the spread of disease.
It is generally accepted that warming temperatures may increase the range of disease-carrying organisms, like mosquitoes and ticks, said Dr. Sky Blue, director of Sawtooth Epidemiology and Infectious Diseases. In the medical world, a disease carrier is referred to as a vector.
Though it can be difficult to point to climate change alone as the cause of a trend, it is important to understand the ways in which climate change could affect diseases over time, Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, said at a talk Wednesday organized by St. Luke’s Health System and held at the Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine.
“There’s a lot of uncertainty here, but we’re doing our best,” Hahn said, emphasizing that she is an infectious disease expert, not a climate change expert, and saying that humility is required in attempting to predict the effects of climate change.
Vectors depend on suitable climates to breed and survive the winter, Hahn said. Diagnoses for certain diseases in Idaho, such as Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever and West Nile virus, are required to be reported to the state so that staff can keep track of changes over time, Hahn said.
For example, Idaho and the nation have seen an increase in Legionnaire’s Disease over time, Hahn said. Caused by the legionella bacteria, a person risks infection if they accidentally intake water containing the bacteria into their lungs, or inhale water droplets containing the bacteria, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But whether the increase is due to climate change is not clear, Hahn said. It may be a combination of factors, she said. For example, it is possible that health care workers have improved at diagnosing the disease, she said. On the other hand, it is possible that warming water temperatures are enabling the bacteria to survive better, she said.
A study published in the journal PLOS One indicated that warming temperatures are increasing the density of Legionella bacteria, a trend that is expected to continue, she said.
Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever and rabies are other diseases the state is keeping an eye on, Hahn said. So far, there does not seem to be an increase in hantavirus cases over time, despite warmer temperatures potentially enabling the proliferation of its rodent vectors, she said. For Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, the state sees some years with high numbers and some years with lower numbers, so it is possible it is trending upward, Hahn said.
Human rabies cases are rare in Idaho; the disease is found primarily in bats, she said. Unlike other states, rabies is not known to afflict ground mammals, such as skunks and raccoons, and cases do not appear to be trending upward, she said.
One public health issue in Idaho is exposure to water with algae blooms causing illness to people and pets, Hahn said. If drinking such water, people can be affected by the toxins produced by the algae; it is not an infectious disease, she said. Regardless, state officials with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality are tracking algae blooms, she said.
A newer tool used to track the spread of disease is wastewater testing, Hahn said. When an individual became paralyzed in New York last year, testing the wastewater revealed that the person’s disease was circulating in the community, though most cases were mild or asymptomatic, she said. It will likely prove another tool to assessing and preventing threats, including the prevalence of antibiotic resistant diseases, she said.