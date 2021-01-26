BOISE — Idaho’s seven public health districts are working with lawmakers on multiple proposals to update their authorizing statutes, the districts told members of the House and Senate Health & Welfare Committees this week.
“From 1970 until today, there have been no substantive changes in the health district law,” Mike Kane, attorney and lobbyist for the districts, told lawmakers. “So these laws were written 15 years before people began to buy their first microwaves and VCRs. As a result … the law needs work in a lot of ways.”
The House Health & Welfare Committee already has introduced HB 33 from Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, seeking to trim the powers of local health districts. More proposals are in the works.
“I don’t think we’ll be in a hurry to hear any of them until we have an opportunity to evaluate all of them,” House Health & Welfare Chairman Fred Wood, R-Burley, told the Idaho Press after the committee’s meeting on Tuesday.
He told his committee members, “I would encourage you, as any legislation comes through, to sit down with your public health board members and work through if this is a good idea or a bad idea. … We want to do it right.”
Kane said Idaho established its public health districts in 1907 in response to contagious diseases including typhoid. The laws were amended in 1947 and 1970. The districts are not state agencies; they are independent governmental entities with county-appointed boards that are charged with administering and enforcing state and district health laws.
The districts’ duties range from septic permits to public pool inspections to food safety to epidemiology. “The independent districts are ordered by state law to enforce state statutes and state rules,” Kane explained.
When it comes to penalties, he said, misdemeanor charges are “the only tool that is currently in the woodshed for dealing with people who violate these orders. This would be everything from dropping sewage into Coeur d’Alene Lake, to refusing to be isolated when you have tuberculosis, to not properly getting a permit for your septic system, to not inspecting your food properly or your drinking water properly.”
“The Legislature has said, ‘If you don’t do any of this vast array of things, it’s a misdemeanor,’” Kane said.
Blanksma’s proposal would change all first and second offenses of violating public health laws to infractions with fines as low as $50, with only third offenses being misdemeanors.
Kane said, “When they wrote this law, they were really thinking of things that were immediate dangers: Nuisance, source of filth, cause of health hazard. … It was because of an immediate danger. Now, that is a vast difference, as we understand it, from not wearing a mask at Circle-K.”
“So I will tell you, on behalf of my clients, that we’re working on this issue and will hopefully bring you something soon that I think will satisfy your concerns.”
Kane said the districts “are not taking it lightly.”
He said health districts haven’t closed churches or schools. One district has closed bars, but they’ve now reopened after reaching agreement with their local district on safe operations. “Have we closed any other business? No,” he said. “Have we limited political expression? No.”
Valley County Commissioner Elt Hasbrouck told the House committee that he’s served on the Central District Health board for eight years. “As many of you know, we are a recreational county — we get 30,000 or 40,000 vehicles on a weekend coming up to ski and play in our area.”
“Back in August, we three county commissioners decided we needed to mandate masks,” he said. So they went to the district and the mandate was issued. “It worked, it worked very well,” Hasbrouck said. “Certainly there was a lot of kickback and there were some folks that thought we were taking their liberties away. But in the long term, the goal was to slow the virus down. We knew we had already lost control.”
Hasbrouck said the county wanted to preserve its hospital and health care capacity amid the pandemic.
“We got very close a few times, but I think now we’re kind of over the hump,” he said. “The virus numbers are starting to go down, the hospitals are starting to clear out, and I think it was a great success, and I think we did a great job.”
Enforcement was handled “through education more than anything,” Hasbrouck said. Two citations were issued in the city of McCall for not wearing a mask, he said, but both were in conjunction with other criminal activities, “so it was kind of an add-on.”
Rep. Greg Ferch, R-Boise, asked Kane why Idaho’s health districts haven’t been pushing to educate Idahoans that they should take Vitamin D supplements. “Vitamin D levels in humans is directly related to the morbidity and mortality of COVID,” Ferch said. “The data is literally overwhelming.”
However, the current recommendation from the U.S. National Institutes of Health says, “There are insufficient data to recommend either for or against the use of Vitamin D for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.”
Bryon Reed, a Bonneville County commissioner and chair of the District 7 Board of Health in Idaho Falls, told Ferch his district promotes education on overall health, including nutrition and exercise. “We were cautious about getting into recommendations of specific vitamins, right, or specific drugs to use,” he said, “because that wasn’t the expertise of public health or certainly our Board of Health.”
Kane said public health districts, when dealing with contagious diseases, have three tools available to them: Restrictions on activities, isolation orders, and quarantines. Both isolation orders and quarantines are rarely used, he said; quarantines are about closing buildings, while isolation orders tell an infected person to stay home to avoid transmission.
Requirements for masks or limits on gatherings fall into the restrictions category, Kane said, as districts are authorized to impose restrictions that “limit the activities of a person to reduce the risk of transmitting a communicable disease.”
Wood said, “Well, as you craft your legislation, Mr. Kane, and for all those that are listening, there’s only two reasons that we’re here: Because a bunch of people don’t want to wear masks, and more importantly, Rep. Gibbs can’t watch his grandkids play basketball. So that’s the only reason that we’re here,” he said amid some laughter. “So when you craft your legislation, if you would fix those two problems and nothing more, the world would kind of get back into the orbit that it’s supposed to be in and we’re all going to be fine.”
Kane responded, “If Rep. Gibbs is happy, I’m happy,” and Rep. Marc Gibbs, R-Grace, flashed two thumbs up.
Wood said after the meeting that his comments weren’t just in jest. The entire law regarding health districts needs a thorough rewrite, he said, but that won’t happen this year amid a pandemic. The mask and school-sports gathering issues are what need to be addressed, he said.
“I spoke with Mike Kane. I said, ‘You guys write the fix, then get with legislators and see if we can’t craft something that can get through, that will actually not go into other areas that don’t need to be solved,’” Wood said.
Wood, a retired physician, said, “It’s very important that we have a robust, functioning public health system, and in Idaho, that’s our public health districts. We just can’t have the Legislature second-guessing what experts say in this area.”
Blanksma, who serves on the committee, skipped the presentation. She’s also a Central District Health board member.
“It’s busy here — we are very busy,” she said Tuesday. “I had other meetings today. … I don’t know that I have a responsibility to attend a presentation for a board that I sit on.”
Blanksma said she introduced HB 33 “because there has never been put forward any legislative change in any of the Board of Health meetings I have attended in the last year.”