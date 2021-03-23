CALDWELL — Nearly 25 people have reported experiencing gastrointestinal illness symptoms to Southwest District Health since Friday, prompting an investigation. The district is investigating each reported illness to help determine the exact source and has confirmed one positive case of norovirus.
So far, there is a strong link to the Subway at 319 N. 10th Ave. in Caldwell, according to the health district. Those who are reporting symptoms visited the establishment or received food from this location March 16-19.
The Subway involved is working cooperatively with the health district and instituted mitigation measures to halt the spread of the virus. Following the inspection by SWDH, it was determined that the facility was following all guidance and recommendations.
Norovirus outbreaks are caused by a group of related viruses that account for more than 90% of gastrointestinal illness outbreaks nationwide each year. Noroviruses can be found in stool and vomit and are highly contagious. They are known for sweeping through close quarters and infecting a large number of people. Symptoms of norovirus illness usually begin about 24 to 48 hours after close exposure and can appear as early as 12 hours.
Symptoms include:
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Abdominal Cramps
- Low-grade fever or none at all
Anyone who is ill with these symptoms should stay home to help prevent the spread to others. It is important to practice proper hand hygiene, cleaning surfaces, and not preparing food for others if possible as these are common routes of transmission. If you believe you were exposed, you should contact the SWDH reporting line about your illness by phone at 208-455-5442.