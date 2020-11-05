BOISE — Central District Health Epidemiologist Kim Link on Wednesday warned the health board that current measures to stop community transmission of COVID-19 are not enough.
Link said district staffers had been advising people to act as if they were under a stay-at-home order, such as the one enacted by Gov. Brad Little earlier this year.
"We're asking people to really look at their lives, at the things they're doing outside of their home and to avoid any unnecessary risk," Link told the board.
The board also discussed a mask mandate for Elmore County, but did not take action on it.
The board's only action was to unanimously approve Boise State University allowing 1,000 fans at this Friday's football game against Brigham Young University.
Boise State presented a comprehensive plan to the board that included requirements for masking at the game, a negative PCR test from 72 hours before the game and enforced social distancing during the event. Central District Health Director Russ Duke said the university had done "an outstanding job putting a plan together."
Ada County, one of four counties in Central District Health, has seen concerning trends in recent weeks. Last week the case rate rose to 40 per 100,000 population, up from 36.84 per 100,000 the week prior, and more than 1,300 COVID-19 cases were reported.
Earlier this week, 11 Idaho health care administrators sent a letter to Gov. Brad Little arguing for a statewide mask mandate to stop hospitals from reaching crisis standards of care, which prioritizes care for certain patients during times of severe stress in hospitals, the Post Register reported.
During an Oct. 27 board meeting, Duke told the board Elmore County's case rates were becoming dangerously high, a trend that accelerated last week as it reached a two-week average case rate of 35 per 100,000 population, nearly equal to Ada County's.
Duke said leaders in Mountain Home and Glenn's Ferry, the two population centers in Elmore County, are "very split" on supporting a mask order.
"At what point is it acceptable?" Duke asked about a mask mandate. "That's an ongoing conversation. We all know if there are tents set up in the parking lot (of the St. Luke's Elmore Medical Center) to provide basic care for strokes, trauma. I think that's too far," Duke said.
Idaho State Rep. Megan Blanksma, who represents Elmore County on the health board, said the board had had conversations about mask orders "round and round and round," and wanted more guidance from Duke and his staff about making health orders.
"We are looking at what are recommendations from the director and his staff. I can guarantee not one of us is an epidemiologist. … I think we all understand what the risks are and what we're getting into. If we're talking about making decisions, I think it's important the director make a recommendation to the board and a recommendation to vote upon rather than the opposite direction," Blanksma said.