Across the country — and in Idaho — health care workers and public health officials discovered some vials of COVID-19 vaccine contain extra doses, meaning more people may be vaccinated than first expected.
The vials of vaccine shipped to states from biotechnology company Pfizer were meant to hold enough vaccine for five people. Some health care workers have discovered the vials might contain enough for six or seven people, the New York Times reported Wednesday.
While Dr. Patrice Burgess, who chairs the Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee, confirmed there were vials with extra doses of vaccine in Idaho, she said she wasn’t sure why, or how it happened.
She did, however, call the occurrence a “bright point.”
This comes just after Idaho learned its vaccine shipment for the week of Dec. 21 would be cut almost in half, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Initially the state expected 17,550, and will now receive 9,750 for that week. It was one of at least six states to see a drop in numbers, according to the Washington Post.
The news that health care workers might be able to stretch supplies comes as something of a reprieve.
“That’s a pretty big percentage increase as far as being able to get more bang for our buck out of the supplies we do have,” Burgess said.
It’s not unusual for vaccine providers to overfill a vial, just in case some of it is spilled, she said. What health care workers discovered in the Pfizer vaccine was more than usual though.
“Sure enough, once you mix it up it’s all a valid dose, and we’re able to get six, sometimes seven doses out of each vial, so that’s really exciting,” she said.
Sarah Leeds, the program manager for the Idaho Immunization Project, said during a Friday meeting of the committee that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had instructed health care providers to use the extra doses of vaccine. The decision comes because the situation is dire and the Pfizer vaccine is in limited supply, she said.
"We are expecting some confirmation guidance from (the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) about that soon, but they've now let us know to let providers now that they should use those doses," she said.