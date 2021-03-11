BOISE — Significant legislation to dial back the state’s indigent care and catastrophic health care program and change the funding of Idaho public health districts cleared the House Health & Welfare Committee on Thursday.
Under the bill, HB 316, anyone who is eligible for any form of Medicaid or to purchase private health insurance and who doesn’t enroll or buy that insurance would be ineligible for assistance through the county indigent or state catastrophic health care programs.
The bill estimates that counties would eventually save $12 million a year as a result, and they would take over funding of public health districts — which would no longer receive their annual appropriation of state general funds, currently $9.8 million.
Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, is the sponsor of the bill, but he asked Seth Grigg, executive director of the Idaho Association of Counties, to present it to the committee. Grigg said the counties association was heavily involved in drafting it. Idaho’s public health districts also endorsed the bill.
“The idea behind this is that every Idahoan, whether you qualify for Medicaid or you qualify for a subsidy on the insurance exchange, has access to affordable health insurance,” Grigg told the panel. “So in essence it becomes a lifestyle decision. … Is it fair for the taxpayer to be paying for that decision?”
Those who don’t buy insurance but end up with catastrophic health care costs would be on their own, though hospitals still are required by federal law to provide care to anyone who shows up needing it. They would then either write off the costs as charity care, set up payment plans with the patient, or start collection proceedings to recover the cost from the patient.
Bill Leake, Eastern Idaho Health District board member, told the panel he was grateful to “all those involved for their hard work to iron out the details and make this legislation work for public health in Idaho.”
Elt Hasbrouck, chair of the Valley County Commission and a member of the Central District Health board, told the representatives, “The counties I think are pretty excited to get this kinda back in-house, and hopefully we can save everybody some money.”
Brian Whitlock, president of the Idaho Hospital Association, said, “We share your commitment to expanding access to care, improving outcomes and bending the cost curve. … I believe this legislation sends a strong message to Idahoans.”
However, he said he saw a potential problem with the bill taking effect July 1, but open enrollment on the state’s health insurance exchange not being open at the time, and the next opportunity for open enrollment not covering new patients until the following Jan. 1. “It may be that we need to delay implementation of that provision until January 1st to protect those people that want to do the right thing,” Whitlock said. “If the state is going to ask every Idahoan to be responsible for their own health care coverage, the state should at least give them a chance to get that coverage.”
Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, moved to send the bill to the House’s amending order to make that change, but Vander Woude made a substitute motion to approve the bill as-is and send it to the full House with a recommendation that it “do pass.” He said, “I think it’s critical that we get this bill through the floor and over to the Senate. … If there are needed changes that have to be made, it can be made on that side.” His substitute motion passed on a voice vote.
Rep. Fred Wood, R-Burley, the committee’s chair said, “I don’t think that’s going to be much of an issue. I don’t think if you gave people a year and told ‘em what’s going to happen, it would make much of a difference.” Secondly, he said, those who experience a “life-changing event” can enroll in insurance through the exchange outside open-enrollment periods. “I think it’s a good piece of legislation,” Wood said.
The state’s longstanding indigent care and Catastrophic Health Care program currently covers Idahoans who run up catastrophic medical bills they can’t pay, tapping local county property tax funds for the first $11,000 of each bill and state general funds for the rest. But it also goes after those patients for repayment, including placing liens on their homes. Only a small percentage of the funds paid out are recovered.
To become law, HB 315 still would need to pass the full House, clear a Senate committee, pass the full Senate and receive the governor's signature.