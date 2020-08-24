Update:
Central District Health and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality have lifted a health advisory for Silver Lake, located in Northwest Boise’s Lake Harbor community. The advisory was issued on April 29 due to a harmful algal bloom. After regular monitoring, and water sample collection and testing, DEQ confirmed levels have returned to normal and toxin levels are below the safety threshold.
Water users are advised to be cautious in and around areas where a bloom may still be visible — always use caution around water bodies with visible slime, surface scum, or a foul odor. High concentrations of toxin-producing cyanobacteria may cause illness to both humans and animals.
You can help by reporting suspicious-looking water to DEQ by phone, email, or with the bloomWatch app. Information on how to report suspicious surface water, and a list and map of current health advisories in Idaho is available here.
Reported April 29, 2020:
BOISE — Central District Health and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality have issued a health advisory for Silver Lake, located in Northwest Boise’s Lake Harbor community due to the presence of a Harmful Algal Bloom.
Recent water samples taken indicate there are concentrations of toxin-producing cyanobacteria that can be harmful to humans and animals, a press release said on Wednesday.
According to the release, those with liver or kidney damage are at an increased risk of illness.
Central District Health and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality typically do not typically issue advisories for privately managed bodies of water, reports of recreation by people, including children and dogs, were made to the department. Silver Lake is also open to the public at one access point.
This is the first Harmful Algal Bloom to be identified in Idaho this season. The blooms are most common in the summer months through the fall, the press release said.
The press release advises people to take precautions when recreating near or in a body of water with a health advisory, avoid swimming in the water, do not drink or cook with the water and wash your hands thoroughly after handling fish caught in water experiencing a bloom.
Cyanobacteria are a natural part of Idaho’s water bodies. When temperatures rise, their populations can bloom and toxic chemical compounds, or cyanotoxins, can be released into the water. Blooms can vary in appearance, and may look like mats, foam, spilled paint, or surface scum, and they can have a foul odor. While blooms can be discovered in one area of recreational water, they can move around to different areas, water depths and can change in severity.
Symptoms of cyanotoxin exposure include rashes, hives, diarrhea, vomiting, coughing, and wheezing. More severe symptoms affecting the liver and nervous system may result from ingesting water. If symptoms persist, consult a healthcare provider. Wash your pet with clean water and shampoo if it has been around a harmful algal bloom. If it shows symptoms such as vomiting, staggering, drooling or convulsions, contact your vet immediately.
The public will be advised when water testing indicates a Harmful Algal Bloom is no longer likely to be a concern at Silver Lake.
For more information and how to report a potential Harmful Algal Bloom, people can visit deq.idaho.gov/recreation-health-advisories. Many harmful algal blooms are identified through public reporting. If you suspect a bloom on a recreational water body in Idaho, report it at cyanos.org/bloomwatch.