A health advisory has been issued for the areas of Lake Lowell, Hells Canyon Reservoir and Brownlee Reservoir.
The public health advisory was issued by Southwest District Health, and urges residents to use caution when participating in recreational activities in or near the water.
According to a news release from the district, the advisory has been levied after recent samples taken from the water bodies indicate high concentrations of toxin-producing cyanobacteria, which can be harmful to people and animals.
Those with liver or kidney damage are at an increased risk of illness, the news release stated.
The health district said that cyanobacteria are a natural part of Idaho’s water bodies and that when temperatures rise, cyanobacteria populations can bloom and toxic chemical compounds, or cyanotoxins, can be released into the water.
Blooms can vary in appearance, and may look like mats, foam, spilled paint, or surface scum, and have a foul odor, the health district said.
The news release states that when near the three above-mentioned areas, people should take the following precautions during the advisory:
-- Avoid swimming, wading or other activities. Take extra precautions to ensure children, pets, and livestock are not exposed to the water.
-- Do not drink or cook with water containing a bloom. Boiling and filtering the water can increase the risk.
-- Wash your hands thoroughly after handling fish caught in water experiencing a bloom. Cyanotoxins can accumulate in fish and the risk to people is being researched. Any fish caught should be cleaned and washed thoroughly in uncontaminated water and any internal organs disposed of before consumption. If people choose to eat fish from this area, filet the fish and remove all of the fat, skin, and organs before cooking.
-- Clean with potable water as soon as possible if water contacts skin or pet fur.
Symptoms of exposure include rashes, hives, diarrhea, vomiting, coughing and/or wheezing, the news release states. More severe symptoms affecting the liver and nervous system may result from ingesting water. If symptoms persist, consult your healthcare provider.
The public will be advised when the advisory is lifted, according to the health district.