Southwest District Health has issued an advisory for CJ Strike Reservoir, a body of water located just southwest of Mountain Home and northwest of Bruneau.
In a news release, Southwest District Health said that samples recently taken from the reservoir indicate high concentration levels of toxin-producing cyanobacteria, which can be harmful to people, pets and livestock.
Those with liver or kidney damage are at an increased risk of illness, the news release stated.
Southwest District Health, which covers Adams, Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette and Washington counties, told those recreating in the area to take the following precautions:
• Avoid swimming, wading, or other water activities. Take extra precautions to ensure children, pets and livestock are not exposed to the water. Do not drink or cook with water containing a bloom. Boiling and filtering the water does not remove the toxins and can increase the risk of adverse health effects.
• After handling fish caught in water experiencing a bloom, wash hands thoroughly in clean water. Also, clean and wash fish thoroughly in uncontaminated water and dispose of internal organs before consumption. Before eating fish from the area, filet the fish and remove all fat, skin, and organs before cooking.
• For animals, clean skin or pet fur with clean water as soon as possible after any water contact.
Symptoms of cyanotoxin exposure include rashes, hives, diarrhea, vomiting, coughing, and/or wheezing. Ingesting the water can cause more severe effects to the liver and nervous system. If symptoms persist, consult your health care provider.
Pets, livestock, and wildlife can get sick or die after cyanotoxin exposure, the news release stated. If pets or livestock have been in the water, immediately wash them with clean water to keep them from licking cyanobacteria off their bodies. Seek veterinary care immediately if your pets or livestock seem sick after going in or drinking the water.
Southwest District Health will notify the public when it is likely the cyanobacteria concern no longer exists, the news release stated.