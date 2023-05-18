Nick Maimer

Nick Maimer, a 44-year-old veteran from Boise, was reportedly killed in Eastern Ukraine earlier this week.

 Screenshot/KTVB

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published May 17 on KTVB.COM.

It has been more than a year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. While the war is on the other side of the globe, the fallout has been felt worldwide — including in Idaho.

Recommended for you

Load comments