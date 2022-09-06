Hazy_Downtown 1.jpg

Haze was in the air around downtown Boise and the nearby foothills on Tuesday afternoon. While air quality has taken a hit in recent days, incoming cooler temperatures could reverse that trend later this week.

BOISE — The Treasure Valley is in the middle of a ring of fire, flooding the valley with smoke from wildfires in Oregon and central Idaho. Tim Phelps of Great Basin Incident Management said Tuesday the air quality will get worse before it gets better. 

“Wednesday and Thursday, winds are supposed to shift to a more northerly direction,” Phelps said. “Unfortunately, that's going to probably push more smoke down from all of those other fires north and west of us, so we could be seeing some very unhealthy and even hazardous conditions over the next several days.” 

Hazy skies have come to the Treasure Valley in recent days as temperatures have topped 100 degrees. Cooler weather is expected to hit the region later this week, which can improve air quality.

