CALDWELL — Pickles Butte Sanitary Landfill will host its next free quarterly household hazardous waste and electronic waste disposal event on June 9.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of O’Connor Field House in Caldwell. There is no cost for Canyon County residents, a county news release said.
People are asked to remain in their vehicles and place their household hazardous and electronic waste in an easily accessible location, such as the trunk or truck bed. Waste should be limited to 25 gallons and/or 20 items per household, the release said.
Common household hazardous waste and e-waste that will be accepted include:
• Cleaning products: including oven cleaners, drain cleaners, wood and metal cleaners and polishers, toilet cleaners, bleach and pool chemicals.
• Indoor pesticides: including ant spray and baits, cockroach sprays and baits, flea repellents and shampoos, bug sprays, houseplant insecticides and mouse/rat poison and baits.
• Automotive products: motor oil, fuel additives, carburetor and fuel injection cleaners, starter fluids, automotive batteries, transmission and brake fluid, antifreeze.
• Workshop/painting supplies: adhesives and glues, furniture strippers, oil or enamel based paints, stains and finishes, paint thinners and turpentine, paint strippers and removers and other solvents.
• Lawn/garden products: herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, wood preservatives
• Household batteries and fluorescent lightbulbs: nickel-cadmium batteries, lithium/lithium ion batteries, fluorescent tubes and lightbulbs.
• Other flammable products: propane tanks, kerosene, home heating oil, diesel fuel, gas/oil mix, lighter fluid
• Electronic waste: cellphones, computers, monitors, printers, audio/video, small devices (iPods, gaming devices), other equipment with a cord.