Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on April 12, 2021
The Boise School District board of trustees is whole again. On Monday night, the board selected Andy Hawes to be its newest member.
Hawes, an Idaho attorney and managing partner with Andrew E. Hawes, PLLC, didn’t waste any time on Monday. He was present at the meeting and immediately sworn in after his selection. Trustees voted by turning ballots in to clerk Sharon Mast, who read out Hawes as the winner.
Hawes was one of three finalists, along with Doug Holloway and Christy Little. The board interviewed the finalists on Monday afternoon. There was an original pool of 13 candidates.
Trustees accepted Boise Fire Chief Dennis Doan’s resignation on March 8. Doan left after accepting a fire chief position in Washington state.
After Hawes’ selection, board President Dave Wagers said he was torn between the three finalists.
“It wasn’t an easy vote for any trustee,” Wagers said, adding that he wants other candidates to still be a part of helping the district in the future.
Board member Nancy Gregory also noted that some of the candidates for the open position were repeat applicants, and said she was happy to see how many people applied.
It’s the second time this school year that Boise trustees appointed a new member. In September, Troy Rohn announced his resignation from the board, after criticizing the state and federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The board chose Elizabeth Langley to fill that position in November.