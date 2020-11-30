Over the past nine months, news reports have shown that Americans have taken up a number of hobbies during the COVID-19 pandemic as they stay home to help reduce the spread.
In May, the New York Times wrote that the U.S. faced a shortage of bicycles as people faced anxiety over public transportation and wanted to exercise during the pandemic. In April, the Times wrote about the sudden popularity of a video game, Animal Crossing, that has been around since 2001.
Other people have begun cultivating sourdough starters and baking loaves of bread. Many have also experimented with cooking as they forgo restaurant visits. Others have been reading more books this year than ever before.
The Idaho Press is working on a story about what hobbies Idahoans have taken up during the pandemic, and we want to hear from you.
- Have you taken up a new hobby this year or found yourself spending more time on a previously established hobby?
- What are your new hobbies?
- Are there any hobbies you have seen others taking up that you would like to start?
- Have you made any purchases during the pandemic to support a new hobby?
