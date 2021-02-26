Over 100,000 Idahoans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a group that includes first responders, teachers, and residents over the age of 65. Are you one of them?
The Idaho Press is looking to talk to anyone who has received both doses of the vaccine.
How has your life changed since you have been vaccinated? What was the first thing you did after receiving the second dose? Has your emotional or mental state changed? What activities do you now feel safe doing?
To share your story, email Idaho Press reporter Paul Schwedelson at pschwedelson@idahopress.com or call him at 208-465-8193.