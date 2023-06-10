Originally published June 5 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.
Residents throughout the state can offer feedback at public meetings on the state’s site selection process for new electric vehicle charging stations throughout June. A virtual meeting will also be held in July.
The state is working through the next phase of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program, which oversees significant federal funding allocated to establish a comprehensive and reliable network of EV charging stations throughout Idaho, according to a press release from the agencies that oversee the program.
The funding formula uses a combination of federal and private funding sources to develop and implement interconnected charging station infrastructure projects. The Idaho Transportation Department, Idaho Department of Environmental Quality and Idaho Office of Energy and Mineral Resources have collaborated to form an interagency work group dedicated to the initiative in Idaho, according to the press release.
Following public input received in 2022 to advise Idaho’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Baseline plan, which provided insight into the needs of EV drivers and desired charging site attributes, the interagency work group is now seeking further input from the public. This round of feedback will help prioritize and weigh the identified attributes, such as connectivity, equity, environmental impact, charging demand, technological innovation, project readiness and cost effectiveness. Officials will also take into consideration criteria outlined by Federal Highway Administration.
Seven public meetings will provide an opportunity for stakeholders and the public to voice their opinions and play a key role in the award of Idaho’s first two National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure pilot sites, expected to be solicited and contracted in 2023.
Here’s where and when the public meetings will take place:
Nampa
5 p.m. June 13 at the Hispanic Cultural Center, 315 Stampede Drive
this meeting will be presented and facilitated in Spanish
Boise
5 p.m. June 14 at in the Sagebrush Room at the Library! at Cole and Ustick, 7557 W. Ustick Road
Idaho Falls
5 p.m. June 20 in the Center South Room at the Idaho Falls Activity Center, 1575 N. Skyline Drive
Twin Falls
5 p.m. June 21 in the Human Services Building at the College of Southern Idaho, 315 Falls Ave.
Lewiston
5 p.m. June 27 on the second floor of the Lewiston Library, 411 D St.
Coeur d’Alene
5 p.m. June 28 in the Todd Lecture Hall at North Idaho College, 1000 W. Garden Ave.
Virtual (Statewide)
Noon on July 10 on Zoom. RSVP by email to info@evidaho.org for a meeting invite.
Individuals or organizations interested in hosting a charging station should reach out to the interagency work group at info@evidaho.org to receive updates, information and further opportunities to provide feedback regarding the request for proposals process for selecting the first two pilot sites.
“We believe that public participation is essential in creating an inclusive and forward-thinking EV infrastructure plan,” said Scott Luekenga, planning and development director for Idaho Transportation Department, in the press release. “We relied heavily on public input to shape the Baseline plan and will continue to engage the people of Idaho as we begin to see this infrastructure realized following the Siting, Feasibility and Access study. We encourage everyone to join us in these important discussions.”
For more information and updates regarding the program and the public meetings, got to evidaho.org or contact the interagency work group at info@evidaho.org.