New Year's Eve is traditionally spent out, perhaps at a lavish party or just at a neighborhood bar. This year, because of various reasons like the new omicron variant or the uptick in DUI checks, it might be better to spend it at home. With that said, here are a few ideas to ring in the new year without leaving your house.
Cook A Fancy Dinner
It's great to go out for dinner but why not make something just as good at home? Also, since New Year's Eve turns right into New Year's Day, extra food is always appreciated. Here are a few recipes from The New York Times but it's also fun to search the internet to see what you come up with.
Host A Virtual Cocktail Party
Miss your friends, getting sloshed and being social? That is very understandable during a pandemic and the middle of winter but don't forget that your trusty computer can do more than scroll through Instagram and make you sad. People can use apps like Zoom or Houseparty to have a really fun time alone, with friends. Set up the time, maybe pick a fancy-themed drink and, as the host, try to lead the conversation and keep it lively. People can play games together or just have drinks and chat about how they got through last year.
Make A Time Capsule
If anything, this year has been pretty memorable but things can often fall out of our minds and nostalgia can take hold. To prevent that from happening to you, why not make a time capsule with your friends or family that you could open next year, in five or even 10 years if you can wait that long. People can use an airtight bag, box or even a bottle to make one. Have each person put in one or two things that they think best represents the last year and have them explain it. It makes for great conversation and people can also put in their hopes for the future.
Make An Amazing Charcuterie Board
The ever-loved snack board can be just as fun to make as it is to eat. Also forget just using meat and cheese; the modern charcuterie board can have everything from nachos to dessert. Here's a link to some great board ideas from Bon Appetite Magazine but also there are a bunch of videos people can find, just google amazing charcuterie board.
Just Have A Party With Your House Family
Just because you're not going out doesn't mean you can't party. Make a theme, pressure those kids to dress up and party like it's 1999. Turn on the TV and watch the countdown while you hang out at home. Here are some more really cool ideas from Good Housekeeping.
Have A Massive Movie Night
What better way to count down all those hours than with a slew of movies. People can have each member of their household pick a favorite or why not go full theme style like watching all the Star Wars movies in whatever order you think is best. Here's a link to the Internet Movie Database (IMDB) for the top 100 movies of all time.
Write A Resolution List
The old "I'll be better next year" ideas. Often we create unrealistic resolutions or base them off of anger. Why not hang out and write resolutions together? Friends and family can give a bit of insight into how you could better manage everything, and it's a great way to sift back through the past year and talk about what's coming up in the future. Think about: planning a trip with each other, scheduling weekly or monthly meeting times to stay connected and really think about what the new year could bring.
Check Out Other Cultural Ways To Celebrate
The states has its own way of celebrating New Year's, like the dropping of a giant ball but this holiday is celebrated all over the world. Switch it up and look to another country to see how you could celebrate. Who knows, you might find the perfect idea that you never knew you needed. Here's a list of some different celebration ideas from History.com.
Have A Game Night
People used to be into games a lot more before the television. When's the last time everyone sat around and played a board or card game together? It's a great way to spend the night, and there are so many new games for all age levels. Here's a list of the top 11 board games of 2021 from The New York Times but remember that there's also a lot of games people can play without cards or buying anything, here's a list of games from Pinterest people can play for New Year's.
Listen To The Best Music of Last Year
There was a lot of music that came out last year, probably because artists were forced to stop touring. Why not have a 2021 music listening party? People can share all of their favorites from the past year and it's a great way to learn about new music. Or check out all of the programming on Radio Boise, people can listen live or go though archives and check out all the great shows from last year.