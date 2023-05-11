Last year, Boise’s Director of Human Resources Sarah Borden asked for help.
The city was growing, and her office couldn’t keep up with the demand. She asked for help with developing the city’s talent acquisition team.
“I’m happy to report, as of yesterday, HR is fully staffed, for the first time since I started in two-some years ago,” Borden said during Tuesday’s Boise City Council work session.
“I just want to commend you on potentially being the only entity in the entire city of Boise who’s fully staffed,” Councilmember Holli Woodings said later in the meeting. “That is no small feat.”
Nationally, entities are struggling to fill vacant positions and employers are vying for the same employees, Borden said. Boise is growing and the city needs more employees.
“This has not resolved itself,” Borden said.
In Idaho, there are 1.5 jobs per each available person. The Gem State’s unemployment rate is lower than the rest of the western United States, Borden said, plus the state is growing.
Currently, there are 1,865 regular staff with the city of Boise, including 558 full-time fire and police contract employees. The city also hires 640 annual temporary workers, including lifeguards and camp staff during the summer.
But there are also 200 vacancies, which amounts to a 10% vacancy rate, according to Borden’s presentation.
“That’s higher than we want, certainly,” Borden said.
One reason for vacant positions is that public safety hiring can be cyclical if potential police hires are waiting for the academy, she said. And other positions might be vacant, but the city isn’t ready to fill them.
An issue for the city is the number of applications the city gets per posting is trending downward, from almost 40 in 2019 to only 15 so far this year, according to the presentation.
“That’s the part that makes me nervous, because we need, we want the best people. We want them here quickly,” Borden said. “I think every director is running into this.”
She said the city’s human resources department is now writing offer letters, outsourcing background checks and collaborating with entities like the College of Western Idaho Workforce Development.
Since the start of 2023, the gap between filled positions and vacant positions is closing. There are currently 58 jobs posted for the city of Boise.
“We know there’s work to do, but we’re at least heading in the right direction,” Borden said. “This time next year, the story should be even better.”
In January 2022, the city of Boise had 228 unfilled positions and more in the police department. Its vacancy rate was around 12%.
Turnover in general employees soared to 16.1% in 2021, with more retirements and non-retirements than normal. Turnover in contract employees has been more stable.
“Forty-five percent of non-retirees said that either compensation or cost of living was driving them to make this decision (to leave),” Borden said last January. “Compensation and cost of living are top of mind for certainly a number of employees who wanted to talk to us about it.”
Vacancies have affected the city of Boise and its bottom line: Although the city saved $5.3 million in Fiscal Year 2022 on personnel expenses because of turnover and vacancies, it spent the same amount in overtime payroll.
Many departments were impacted by staff shortages that fiscal year.
Arts & History was below budget by $12,000 because it couldn’t hire enough part-time temporary labor and saved another $28,000 because it couldn’t find contractors to work on artwork repairs. But the artwork repair costs will be incurred in Fiscal Year 2023.
City council’s personnel expenses were $10,000 below budget, the Office of Community Engagement pocketed $87,000 due to vacancies and the Finance and Administration department spent $102,000 less than budgeted because of “higher vacancy levels.”
“Growth challenges us to do what other cities have struggled to do — protect the heart of our city while welcoming newcomers with open arms,” Mayor Lauren McLean wrote at the beginning of last year’s end-of-year report. “Boiseans respond to these challenges as we always have: addressing them head on and seeking opportunity in them.”