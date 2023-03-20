Nampa Candidate Forum020.JPG (copy)

Jaron Crane responds to questions during a candidate forum at Nampa City Hall on May 3, 2022. Crane is sponsoring a bill that would prohibit librarians from allowing minors to check out obscene materials.

 Jake King/For The Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — After lengthy debate, the Idaho House voted 40-30 Monday to pass HB 314, which requires public and school libraries to restrict minors’ access to materials deemed harmful.

The more than two hours of debate on the library bill on the floor revolved around questions about definitions of what’s “harmful to minors,” where the parents’ responsibility lies in knowing what their children read, how much local control applies to local library and school district board policies, and if a civil penalty was appropriate. The bill would apply to private schools as well.

Laura Guido is the Statehouse reporter and covers Idaho politics. You can follow her on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido, email her at lguido@idahopress.com and sign up for the Eye on Boise newsletter online.

Recommended for you

Load comments