Where can you marvel at classic cars and chalk art, and test your cardboard kayak construction skills?
Caldwell’s Indian Creek Festival, of course.
“If you haven’t been to Caldwell, we’d love for you to check us out this weekend,” said Denae Warren, executive director of Destination Caldwell, which organizes the event.
The two-day festival takes place in Caldwell starting Friday evening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and continues Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Meanwhile, in Boise, the Hyde Park Street Fair will take place from Friday through Sunday. The fair features artists, live performances and classes.
“What I love most about the fair is that it’s open to absolutely everyone,” Amy Allgeyer, co-chair of the Hyde Park Street Fair Committee, told Boise Weekly. “It’s free to attend and you get the sense that Hyde Park Street Fair is a feel-good event that’s been part of so many people’s lives over the years.”
Learn more about two of the Treasure Valley’s most iconic end-of-summer events below.
INDIAN CREEK FESTIVAL CELEBRATES A CHANGING DOWNTOWN
Though it is hard to imagine downtown Caldwell without Indian Creek flowing openly through it, it wasn’t always this way. At some point, the waterway was put into an underground culvert, a once-common practice in towns across the U.S. But soon cities began recognizing the beauty an open waterway could offer the urban landscape.
For Caldwell, that moment came in 2003 when the first section of Indian Creek was daylighted — allowed to flow freely in the open air once again. And residents organized the first Indian Creek Festival to celebrate the change.
This year’s festivities will begin with a classic car show, said Nicole Levi, communication specialist with Destination Caldwell. Cars range from ‘40s and ‘50s classics up to modern vehicles, with people interested in showing off the work they have done, she said. Oldies rock-and-roll band J.R. and the Stingrays will showcase their music on the plaza that evening.
Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m., some competitors will put their skills to the test racing their homemade cardboard kayaks down a stretch of the creek. Some are built by companies and residents who have worked months to construct them, said Levi. The only materials allowed are cardboard, tape and paint.
People get creative with the kayaks, Levi said, recalling a Thelma and Louise kayak and a spaceship in previous years.
Saturday will also feature a chalk art competition with the theme “better together,” a dirt road dancing competition, a classic car show and the Saturday market. The market will include more vendors than typical, Levi said, and will be “a great place to start your holiday shopping if you haven’t already.”
Warren said, “it’s such a cool waterway that cuts through our downtown and it’s just a neat way to use that for the community and to bring everybody together.”
HYDE PARK STREET FAIR BACK FOR ITS 44TH YEAR
The Hyde Park Street Fair is free and open to the public and touts itself as “Boise’s most unique arts and music festival.”
The fair takes over Camel’s Back Park and runs Friday from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
This year’s merchandise was designed by local artist Miguel “Maico” Angel Almeida, according to reporting from Boise Weekly.
Performances and activities are spread between the main stage, community stage and geodesic dome. Main stage groups include Bread & Circus, Alturas and Jupiter Holiday. Community stage slots include Hollywood Market and Yoga, Irish Dance Idaho, Akashic Moves Bellydance and Marimba Boise. The geodesic dome includes opportunities to practice drumming, Qi Gong and somatic movement, as well as a sound bath and tea ceremony.