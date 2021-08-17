We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
The popular Broadway musical Hamilton is coming to Boise's Morrison Center in December and single tickets go on sale to the public Thursday at 10 a.m. Performances will take place from Dec. 8 through Dec. 26.
There is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per account for the show. Prices will range from $59 to $199 with a select number of premium seats available from $299 for all performances. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the musical.
"It's tempting to get tickets any way you can," Seller noted. "There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Boise engagement should be made through Ticketmaster.com or MorrisonCenter.com."
Season ticket holders who renewed their subscription already had first access to Hamilton tickets before they go on sale to the general public.
Hamilton, a mega-popular musical with a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton.
"Broadway is back and we couldn't be more excited to have Idaho's premiere engagement of Hamilton coming to the Morrison Center and Boise State University," said Laura Kendall, Executive Director of the Velma V. Morrison Center for Performing Arts. "Broadway is not only an important cultural beacon in our community but a critical economic driver that supports local businesses and we can't wait to have Hamilton here this holiday season."
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography, Hamilton has won Tony, Grammy and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.
The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.