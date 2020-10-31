Heart and Hands Quilt Show and Bazaar will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Nampa First Nazarene Church, 601 16th Ave. S. "We will have quilts to show and many quilts of various sizes for sale. There will be table runners, placemats, hot pads, dolls with quilted doll beds and quilts and many other hand crafted items. Homemade cinnamon rolls will be available to purchase."
Community Calendar
Meridian — Boise Cars & Coffee — Trunk or Treat, 9 a.m., The Village at Meridian/Julius M. Kleiner Park, 3600 E. Fairview Ave.
Nampa — Zumba Halloween Bash, 9:30 a.m., Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Nampa — Pickin' Treasure Valley continues 10 a.m., Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd.
Boise — Boise Food History Project, 10 a.m., 8th Street Boise on the block.
Boise — Raising Spirits: Halloween Blast!, 10 a.m., Idaho State Museum, 610 N. Julia Davis Drive.
Meridian — Spooky October Book Club, 10 a.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Caldwell — Tacos El Rey Food Truck, noon, Hat Ranch Winery, 15343 Plum Road.
Nampa — Trick-or-Treat Trail, 1 p.m., Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Boise — Andy Byron & Friends live at the Sandbar, 5 p.m., The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Boise — Helhest Helfest, 5 p.m., Mad Swede Brewing Company, 2772 S. Cole Road.
Virtual — Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas," 5 p.m., The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, 2201 W. Cesar Chavez Lane.
Boise — FINAL NIGHT of Boo at Night at Zoo Boise, 6 p.m., 355 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Free Drive-Thru Glow and Treat, 6:30 p.m., Engage Boise, 270 E. Pennsylvania St.
Garden City — Billy Blues Band, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.
Boise — Halloween Costume Contest, 8 p.m., Barbarian Brewing, 1022 W. Main St.
Virtual — Flying Lotus x Brainfeeder Halloween Special [livestream], 9 p.m., Knitting Factory.
Other Halloween events
Fall Festival at Idaho Botanical Garden
Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Old Penitentiary Road, is hosting harvest-themed activities 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, featuring a Scarecrow Stroll, the socially-distanced one-way Hay Maze, pumpkin patch, and autumn beverages from Lost Grove.
Admission: $8; $6 for seniors; $5 kids 4-12; free for 3 and under and IBG members. More info: idahobotanicalgarden.org.
The Tunnel of Terror can be found at every Bluebird Express Car Wash
In the spirit of Halloween, Bluebird Express will be presenting a Halloween themed carwash rightly named “The Tunnel of Terror”operating 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30 and Sat. Oct. 31. Bluebird Express Car wash is located at 8506 W. Overland Road. “All proceeds from the $15 entry fee will go to the Idaho Humane Society.” More info: bluebirdexpress.com.
Weiser’s Duck Soup Radio Brigade to bring scary fun with Halloween classic ‘War of the Worlds’
The Duck Soup Radio Brigade presents, “The War of the Worlds,” 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 through a dramatic audio-only performance podcast-style. The classic radio play drama ‘War of the Worlds’ was originally broadcast in 1938 by Orson Welles and The Mercury Theater on The Columbia Broadcasting System, according to a press release, and it was written by H.G. Wells and adapted by the DSRB’s own Jeff Craven. Tickets are free but must be reserved at waroftheworldsshow.com.