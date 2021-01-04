BOISE — Marv Hagedorn retired Monday as head of Idaho Division of Veterans Services, Gov. Brad Little announced, and Pete Koehler will step in as interim chief administrator until a replacement is selected.
Hagedorn is a retired Navy chief warrant officer who served six years in the Idaho House and six in the state Senate before being appointed to the Veterans Division post in July of 2018.
Hagedorn will stay on as an adviser until March 31 to help the division with the transition, Little announced.
Koehler is an Idaho native and Army veteran who served 21 years and retired as a lieutenant colonel; after his retirement from the military, he was a school administrator at both the Nampa School District and the state Department of Education.
“I appreciate Marv for his service to Idaho and our country in the U.S. Navy, and I wish him well in his retirement,” Little said in a news release announcing the change. “Pete’s leadership skills and background make him a good fit to lead the Division of Veterans Services while we seek a replacement. Idaho honors its veterans, and the division plays a critical role in supporting our veterans who have served all of us.”
The division operates three Idaho State Veterans Homes in Boise, Pocatello and Lewiston; is constructing a fourth in Post Falls; and oversees programs offering advocacy, benefit assistance, education and training for Idaho veterans.
Hagedorn, 64, ran for lieutenant governor in 2018, placing third in a five-way GOP primary that was won by current Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin. He served in the Navy from 1974 to 1994, specializing in Navy intelligence and cryptology. After retiring from the military, he was a senior manager for a semiconductor equipment manufacturing company; operated an agriculture firm; and in 2010 co-founded the Wyakin Foundation, a transition program for wounded and disabled veterans.
Koehler, 68, is coming out of retirement to take the interim position. He served as chief deputy for state schools Superintendent Sherri Ybarra from 2014 to 2018, and is a former Nampa High School principal and assistant superintendent who was tapped to guide the district through a budget crisis as interim superintendent in 2013-14.
Hagedorn didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.
Koehler has announced his retirement three times: First from his Army career; then as Nampa schools superintendent in 2014; and then from the state Department of Education in 2018.